Looking for crawfish? This Coast seafood shack has Cajun specialties, boiled or fried

Prince Seafood Shack has been open for two years, and I do not know why it took me so long to scout it out.

This place describes itself as serving Cajun and Creole specialties and saying right up front that all the recipes are trade secrets. The food has to be pretty darn good to make that big a deal out of not sharing the recipes, right?

It is a bit on the funky side, but in a pretty cool way. The inside is all brick and wood, with a good feel to it, but my favorite feature is the bicycle table on the front porch. You have got to see it to appreciate it.

The orange front end of a car on the roof is amusing too. The inside is small, with only a few tables, but the porch is nice and has seating as well.

Another cool and funky feature is that there is no kitchen in the restaurant! What? How is that possible? The kitchen is inside the food truck parked out front. I am not sure why, but I like that too.

The kitchen manager, Daniel Lewis, told me that the bestsellers are the boiled crawfish, no-head shrimp, fried sampler and the shrimp basket.

The menu is a one-pager, listing fried foods, po-boys, boiled seafood and a few sides. Party trays are also available.

What sets this place aside is the aggressive seasoning. It is not too spicy, but they do push the limits, and if I were to take a guess, I’d say there is some Asian influence.

The crawfish are well-balanced, and almost everyone that came in while I was there ordered them, served of course with corn and sausage.

If you are into fries, you are going to like your choice of Cajun, garlic, Cajun chili cheese and potato fries. Other interesting fried dishes include Cajun egg rolls, calamari, and the seafood sampler.

The boiled seafood selections, besides the crawfish, include king and snow crab legs, blue crabs, clams and lobster. There is also a choice of three boiled seafood combos.

It is a sign of the times that there are so few places that specialize in seafood or have seafood-heavy menus. I am dubious of a place that offer tacos, sushi and pizza.

A restaurant should have a theme, and not try to offer a little bit of everything. So, I am delighted to finally visit Prince Seafood Shack and think it is a needed addition.

It’s small, funky, fun, and the food is good. There is also free delivery on orders over $50 in Ocean Springs.

It is a good resource for parties or surprise visitors!

Prince Seafood Shack

Location: 6716 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Phone: 228-818-7578