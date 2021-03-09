Popular Pine Belt steakhouse is opening a new restaurant on the Coast. What to know

With locations already in Hattiesburg and Petal, soon a Sully’s steak and seafood restaurant and tavern will open in downtown Gulfport.

“Along with COVID and other unforeseen circumstances our plans are taking a bit longer, but we are aiming to be open this spring,” is posted on the Sully’s Facebook page.

Known for its aged Angus steak, seafood, a dozen appetizers and lemon martinis, the restaurant will sit at the corner of 13th Street and 30th Avenue, a few blocks west of Highway 49 in downtown Gulfport.

The other two locations of Sully’s are open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and for happy hour those days. When they are open, so is the kitchen, their website says. Local musicians play acoustic songs so people can talk while the music plays.

About a dozen appetizers are on the menu, most notably the favorite Sully Sacks that are chicken with jalapeno-infused cheese, battered and deep fried. Shrimp and grits is available in appetizer size.

For lunch and lighter bites are salads, wings, burgers like the nacho burger smothered in queso cheese and chili.

The steaks are certified Angus beef, cut to order, seasoned with their own blend and chargrilled.

They make their own desserts like funnel cake fries with a dark and white chocolate glaze, and serve a full range of cocktails, beer and wine.

The restaurant will be in walking distance of Mississippi Aquarium and other downtown attractions, and close to the train station that will be busy when Amtrak passenger trains return early next year, bringing passengers from New Orleans and Mobile.