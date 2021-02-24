The first beachfront Starbucks is coming to the MS Gulf Coast. Here are the details.

There will soon be a new option for coffee for Mississippi Gulf Coast residents driving the beach or shopping in Biloxi.

A Starbucks Coffee Co. will be built on U.S. 90 outside Edgewater Mall, just east of McDonald’s, said manager Terry Powell.

Construction is out for bid and Powell said, “I should have a contractor by the end of next week.”

Another Starbucks is located 2 miles away at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads and Starbucks coffee shops are located inside Golden Nugget Casino and Harrah’s Gulf Coast casino in East Biloxi. The new location will be the first beachfront Starbucks on the Coast.

This new Starbucks went through the Biloxi Development Review Committee process and Powell said he’s already hearing from people who have heard it is opening and are excited about the new location.

Starbucks is famous for its lattes, frappuccino and blended coffees and also has breakfast, lunch and bakery treats.

There are also Starbucks locations in Gulfport, Ocean Springs and D’Iberville.

Powell said more changes are coming to Edgewater Mall. A new Scrubs store will open, as the clothing has become very popular since the coronavirus pandemic began, he said, and is being worn by teachers in addition to medical personnel because its microbial material.

Gold Coast Cards retail store is moving to the former Justice store in the Dillard’s court area, he said. An art gallery will be opening in the former Gulf Coast Cards store and a bridal and tuxedo shop is coming near Books A Million.