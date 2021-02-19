This Biloxi gas station has ‘quite a following’ for daily hot lunch specials, po-boys

K&D Convenience Store on Howard Avenue in Biloxi serves po-boys, sandwiches and daily lunch specials like fried chicken. Special to Sun Herald

Gas station food is a genre all its own, especially in the Deep South.

Don’t look for fine dining, or any effort being made to create ambiance. What you will find is motor oil, fishing tackle, stacked cases of beer, chips and hot coffee. You will also find good food — often very good food — served in some abundance, and at a price you’d have expected to find years ago.

Gas station food is so popular in this part of the South, it would be pretty easy to write a book about the best of the best. There are just that many good places.

There is even a pretty interesting character, Stafford E. Shurden, who lives in the Delta that chronicles the best gas station fried chicken on Facebook, called Tailgate Gas Station Review. It’s worth a look.

There are a handful of gas stations that serve pretty remarkable food on the Coast, and you can expect amazing po-boys, huge cheeseburgers and fried chicken.

I frequent most of them, but how I have missed K&D — a gas station on the corner of Oak Street and Howard Avenue in Biloxi — for all of these years, I do not know. Owner Sunny Trinh told me he has been open for 16 years and has quite a following.

I have heard rumors of K&D for quite a while, but just got around to stopping by for lunch the other day. The menu is pretty large. I saw six salads, fries, fries with gravy, onion rings and boudin balls for sides, 13 po-boy options, 15 sandwiches and daily lunch specials.

Trinh told me the Philly cheese steak po-boy and daily specials are the bestsellers. I visited on Thursday, which is fried chicken day, so I was delighted to order the chicken special and the Philly.

Monday is red beans and rice, Tuesday is grilled pork chops, Wednesday is spaghetti and meat balls, and Friday is a fish plate. Prices range from $5.99 to $7.99. Also check out the new items listed on small paper signs taped to the counter top.

K&D also serves breakfast. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles, bacon eggs and cheese, and five other biscuit combos, and grits.

K&D is also famous for quick service, so a short stop on the way to work for breakfast, or lunch, is a viable option.

The Philly was huge, much more than I could eat, and absolutely delicious. A po-boy that big and good for just $6.49 is a wonderful deal.

The fried chicken was a two-piece, a large amount of tomato rice and sausage and a slice of white bread (an old Southern tradition you don’t see very often anymore). The chicken was crunchy and spicy, seasoned perfectly for my tastes, and, along with the rice, was more than enough.

Trinh told me that he doesn’t advertise and doesn’t have a Facebook page. He said, “If you make good food, people will talk about you.” I could not agree more.

K&D Convenience Store

Location: 301 Howard Ave, Biloxi

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Phone: 228 374-2292