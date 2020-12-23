These MS Gulf Coast restaurants are open for dine in or take out on Christmas Day

Families who usually sit down together for a big feast are left to figure out Christmas dinner for themselves this year, thanks to the coronavirus.

All 12 casinos will have some restaurants open, although many of the buffet restaurants are still closed during the pandemic.

Several restaurants on the Coast will be open for dine-in and take out breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s best to call ahead to make sure your favorite restaurant is open.

Here are some of the casino restaurant specials:

▪ At Hard Rock Casino Biloxi, Hard Rock Cafe is open by reservation on Christmas Day. Hours vary and customers can order from the regular menu or the Kiss Me Under the Mistletoe menu of seasonal specials. Ruth’s Chris Steak House also is open by reservation only on Christmas, and will be serving a special surf and turf dinner that starts at $54.95. The Sugar Factory at Hard Rock has three Christmas Goblets concoctions like Poinsettia Punch to sweeten the holidays.

▪ Boomtown Biloxi is featuring a Christmas Day special from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at Stadium Sports Bar & Grill. A sausage and apple stuffed pork loin with maple bourbon glaze, is $17.99 with sweet potato hash, grilled asparagus and rolls.

▪ Morton’s The Steakhouse at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi is open from 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Even and noon-9 p.m. Christmas Day. Families can enjoy a three-course Chateaubriand menu for $75 per person, minimum of two people. This menu is available for dine-in or to-go. The full a-la-carte menu also will be available.

▪ At Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County, dungeness crab and jumbo shrimp are on the menu at Jubilee Buffet all Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Make reservations to dine at the newly renovated Blue Bayou Bar & Grill where the Christmas dinner specials are a crispy half duck confit or blackened pork loin with apricot-ginger glaze for $42 per person. The full regular menu will be available.

▪ On the buffet at Treasure Bay Casino are Christmas Day specials of carved ham, roast turkey and smoked brisket. Lunch is $28.79 Christmas from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dinner is $28.79 with card and includes dungeness and snow crab. At The Den from 5-11 p.m. Christmas is a three-course dinner with prime rib or almond crusted salmon, including soup or salad and dessert, for $28 per person.

▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino is taking reservations for a five-course Christmas dinner at Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood, complete with almond cranberry brie, artichoke oyster soup, cranberry apple salad, stuffed pork chop and a Gingerbread Jam Bûche de Noël for $65.

▪ At Island View Casino in Gulfport, guests must be 21 or older during the coronavirus. Added to the buffet for Christmas are specials like fried turkey and praline crusted sweet potatoes, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $25.99 per person. The Diner will have a traditional turkey dinner with a slice of sweet potato pie added to the menu from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., for $13.99 per person. Prime Cut has specials of sirloin topped with crawfish cream sauce or sliced turkey roulade, served from 5-10 p.m. Carter Green Steak House and Beach Blvd. Steamer also have specials for Christmas dinner.

Also open on Christmas

Another good bet is to dine at restaurants inside resorts and hotels. Here are some choices:

▪ Saltgrass Steak House in Biloxi is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas

▪ Cora’s at White House Hotel in Biloxi is open Christmas Eve from 5-9 p.m. and Christmas Day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition to the regular menu is a special prime rib dinner for $30 per person

▪ Blue Marlin seafood restaurant at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport is open regular hours Dec. 24-26. Holiday specials on the menu will be prime rib, striped sea bass and pumpkin bisque.

▪ Sapphire Supper Club at Hotel Legends in downtown Biloxi also is open regular dinner hours Dec. 24-26. Reservations are highly recommended and a prime rib special is available.

National restaurants

Some of the national chain restaurants will be serving on Christmas Day. Hours vary by location. They include:

▪ Buffalo Wild Wings

▪ Denny’s

▪ Dunkin’ Donuts

▪ Golden Corral

▪ IHop

▪ McDonald’s

▪ Starbucks

▪ Waffle House