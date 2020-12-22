Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
What was your favorite Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant in 2020? Vote now.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is known for its Southern cooking and hospitality, but it’s been a hard year for restaurants and small businesses.

Many restaurant owners and staff have done an exceptional job feeding South Mississippians during the coronavirus pandemic.

To end 2020, the Sun Herald wants to highlight restaurants doing their best to serve great food to customers either in-person or via takeout or curbside service.

That includes non-traditional restaurants like food trucks, drive-thrus, convenience stores with hot food, and others.

Vote now for your favorite restaurant of 2020, as well as the place that offered the best and safest service.

Voting ends at midnight Monday, Dec. 28, and we’ll publish the results that week.

