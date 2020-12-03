Acai, pitaya and poke? This new MS Coast restaurant has healthy bowls and fresh juices

Are you in the mood for a healthy alternative to fast food? Craving fresh organic fruit, vegetables and lean protein?

Not only is Owyhee Bowl all of that, the new restaurant also ensures there is no added sugar or water. If you are trying to beat these difficult times by staying healthy, this is the spot for you.

Owyhee Bowl is Hawaiian inspired, with a few Japanese touches. It’s been open since May, and like many other places reduced service to curbside for a while but is back open with full service now.

The tables are dutifully spaced, and employees are masked. I found this little place to be a breath of fresh air, and I think you will too.

As you might know, poke bowls (pronounced po-kay) are a native Hawaiian contribution and are most often made with fresh fish. As is so often the case when a new recipe comes to this country, innovation sets in, so at Owyhee, if you want to build your own, you have a choice of tuna, salmon, shrimp, crawfish, crab cheese, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, chicken and tofu.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All come in small and regular sizes, but you can also add extra protein if you want to upsize. To your choice, you can add a rice, quinoa, noodle, salad or yam base. Additional choices include vegetable mix-ins, like jalapeno or seaweed, a sauce — I like the spicy mayo, wasabi or just plain soy.

Then you get to choose a fruit or vegetable topping, and there are eight of those (think mango, avocado or pickled cucumber) and finally, your choice of something crunchy to go on top.

In total, there are forty-four options for a build your own poke bowl. That’s impressive.

If that seems like just too much work, there are also seven signature poke bowels to choose from. The Spicy Hug is one of the bestsellers, and is made with tuna, red onion, green onion, avocado, seaweed salad, fish egg, pickled cucumber, spicy mayo and a few more ingredients.

Another option is the pitaya bowls. They are made from pitaya, also known as dragon fruit, originally a Central and South American fruit that spread to Asia. This is a lot more decedent, and can be as healthy as you like it, or not.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The Chocolate Rain is a combination of organic dragon fruit, pineapple, strawberry, banana, topped with lots of granola, chocolate chips and, best of all, Nutella.

There is also a selection of five Acai (pronounced ah-sigh-ee) bowls, another fruit bowl combination. Acai berries have been popular over the past few years for their antioxidants.

What excited me the most was the great assortment of fresh juice. There are ten in all and include combinations of almost any veggie you can think of, such as beets, celery, cucumber, carrot, ginger, apple and even kale.

I tried the Sweet Green, one of the bestsellers and loved it. It is made with carrot, green apples, kale and pineapple, perfect for a pick-me-up after a good workout or bike ride.

The Owyhee Bowl Healthy Eatery is about as far as you can get from a greasy cheeseburger, but in the difficult times, many people are doing all the can to take care of themselves.

Put this spot on your healthy to do list.

Owyhee Bowl

Location: 3821 Promenade Pkwy, D’Iberville

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 228-967-7360 or owyheebowl.com