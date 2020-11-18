Where to eat for Thanksgiving 2020 on MS Coast: Order a cooked meal or find what’s open

More people will be eating at home this year of the coronavirus, but cooking is optional since many Mississippi Coast restaurants are catering or serving turkey dinner.

Coast residents may not be traveling to sit down with family and friends the traditional way, but they will connect on phones and computers over pumpkin pie.

Families can still share the day long distance, thanks to Zoom video conferencing site announcing it is lifting its 40-minute limit for free chats from 11 p.m. on Nov. 25 through 5 a.m. Nov. 27.

Here is where to get the makings for a semi-traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year:

Free Thanksgiving meals

▪ Nov. 18 — Drive through food distribution for families in need this Thanksgiving, provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast and Winn-Dixie stores. Food available starting at 10 a.m. for 500 families and individuals on first come, first served basis. First Baptist Church of Biloxi, Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. Each family will receive the products necessary to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the upcoming holiday season.

▪ Nov. 19 — Thanksgiving meal provided by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi to those in need from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Back Bay Mission, 1012 Division St., Biloxi. This year the meal will be served in to-go containers for safety. Hard Rock provides the food and serves the many who attend. Back Bay Mission provides the space and gets out the word to those who are in need.

▪ Nov. 26 — Kelly Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving dinner free to all from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until all the food is gone. Our Lady of the Gulf, 228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Dine in or carry out. Deliveries to the home bound in Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, Waveland by calling 223-7349 or e-mailing nkellygirl@yahoo.com by Nov. 23 with name, address, phone number and number of meals needed.

Catering and to-go

▪ Bacchus on the Beach — 111 W. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Holiday catering menu includes whole turkey or sliced turkey breast, roast beef, prime rib, sides like cornbread stuffing with shrimp and oysters, and a variety of desserts, including peanut butter pie. 228-222-4852

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants — Available for pickup and delivery throughout the holiday seasons are The Complete Feast with smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with sides. The Dinner Feast is a choice of smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with sides. Also order off the a la carte menu or holiday box lunches.

▪ Exclusive Dining & Catering — 109 Main St., Biloxi. Smoked or fried turkey with Cajun injection. A 10-12 lb. turkey is $40. Pick up Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day. 228-331-3395 or direct message on Facebook

▪ Fallon’s Gourmet — 2308 25th Ave., Gulfport. Smoked spiral ham and smoked pork loin, sides like cornbread dressing and squash or sweet potato casserole, chicken and sausage or oyster and sausage gumbo and desserts. Order by Wednesday, Nov. 18

▪ Georgia’s Corner Market — Mississippi 57 in Vancleave. Thanksgiving catering menu features sides of cornbread dressing, seafood dressing, sweet potato casserole with praline topping, squash casserole, plus a variety of desserts like pumpkin or pumpkin praline pie, pecan or bourbon pecan pie. Orders due by noon Friday, Nov. 20. Pick-up will be Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. 228-217-3026 or order at georgiascornermarket@gmail.com

▪ The Greenhouse in Ocean Springs and Biloxi has a catering menu of side dishes like roasted beets, cheese ball and crackers, sweet potato biscuits and some choices that are vegan and gluten-free. Also pies, cakes and fixings like cranberry jam. Order by 2 p.m. and pick up our order before 2 p.m. on Nov. 25.

▪ Murky Waters — Gulfport and Ocean Springs. Murky turkey: $50 for turkey to feed 10. $65 for ham for 15-20. Order by 3 p.m. Nov. 20 and pickup by Wednesday, Nov. 25. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

▪ Patio 44 — in Biloxi and Gulfport. Full family meals that will feed 8-10 or order a la carte. Turkey, stuffed pork tenderloin, crawfish dressing, collard greens, sweet potato casserole, Gouda grits, apple pie bread pudding

▪ Quality Poultry and Seafood — Division and Caillavet streets, Biloxi. Turkey dinner: 10-12 pounds smoked turkey for $64.99. Ham dinner, 8-10 pound smoked ham for $74.99. Both include cornbread dressing, gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie, or add $3 for pecan pie. Seafood gumbo and other sides also available. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21 and picked up by 1 p.m. on Nov. 25.

▪ Saltgrass Steak House – 140 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Family to-go packs for $69.99 (serves 4), with turkey, gravy and the trimmings. Variety of pies or carrot cake available for dessert. Orders by Nov. 24 and pickup from 3 p.m. Nov. 24 to 11 a.m. Nov. 26.

▪ Treasure Bay Casino — Holiday2Go includes sliced turkey breast, side, vegetable and dessert for 10-12 people. $125. Order through Nov. 20.

▪ Yul’s Place — on the Popp’s Ferry Causeway in Biloxi. A 12-pound smoked turkey or Cajun-brined deep-fried turkey is $39.99. Also shrimp and okra gumbo. Orders due by 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. 228-999-4453

Restaurants open

These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day, with many featuring special menus:

▪ Saltgrass Steak House — at 140 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Serving Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, bread and butter and choice of soup or salad for $19.99. Also to-go packs.

The 12 Coast casinos have several restaurants and food outlets open on Thanksgiving. Here are some of the offerings:

▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi — Thanksgiving special at Magnolia House is roasted turkey breast with haricot vert (green bean) casserole, sweet potato au gratin, and cranberry reduction for $40. At Mix & Mingle the Thanksgiving special is open-faced turkey melt with cornbread dressing for $13. Hours are: Magnolia House 5-9 p.m., Mix & Mingle 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Starbucks 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Steak ‘n Shake, open 24 hours.

▪ Hard Rock Biloxi — All restaurants and food outlets will be open except Half Shell and the buffet, which is closed during the coronavirus. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is serving a turkey dinner and also offering a to-go family turkey dinner for pick-up.

▪ IP Casino Biloxi — Bayview Café is open and take out is available from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fanduel Sports bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and take out is available. Open but without takeout are Tien and Thirty-two, both from 5-10 p.m.

▪ Island View in Gulfport — Caters to those over 21 during the coronavirus. At C&G’s, entrees include roast turkey or grilled rib-eye plus soup or salad, sides and pumpkin pie for $22 per person and served 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Dockside Deli has turkey or catfish with sides and apple pie bites for $18 per person from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. The buffet Thanksgiving special from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. is $25.99. Prime Cut has twin beef tournedos with merlot syrup or roasted turkey roulade, with sides and chocolate pecan pie for $45, served 5-10 p.m. Carter Green Steak House features a stuffed Cornish hen or sliced tenderloin of beef with béarnaise sauce, with sides and Crème Brule for dessert for $45, from 5-10 p.m.

▪ Palace Casino in Biloxi— Thanksgiving at Mignon’s Steaks & Seafood is served 11 a.m.-6 p.m. for $45. It includes salad or corn and crab bisque, turkey breast with Andouille cornbread dressing and other sides and sweet potato pie. The buffet is open from 11 .m.-9 p.m. and is $26 per person or $24 with Palace Players Club Card. It features turkey, prime rib, shrimp, and fired oysters, clams and soft shell crab. Palace Casino Bakery makes cakes and pies for holiday meals.

▪ Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville — Under the Oak Cafe Thanksgiving special served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., features Cajun fried turkey breast, seafood dressing, chohrizo cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and crab meat macaroni and cheese, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood will serve smoked turkey with oyster or traditional stuffing and apple rhubarb pie from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Order cakes, cheesecakes and pies from Lounge Nocherie.

▪ Treasure Bay in Biloxi — Infinity Buffet will have lunch from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for $16.99 (without crab). Dinner is 2-9 p.m. for $28.79 and includes Dungeness and snow crab legs. The Den holiday dinner is from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The three-course meal with turkey and sides, is served with soup or salad and dessert for $28 per person.

National restaurants open

Most of these national chain restaurants are open Thanksgiving, although individual franchises may be closed and hours may change. They include:

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Golden Corral

IHOP

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Papa John’s

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Friday’s

Waffle House

Wendy’s

White Castle

Send Thanksgiving dinner details to mynews@sunherald.com.