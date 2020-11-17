Biloxi breakfast spot has over-the-top brunch for late-night diners and early birds

Fill-Up with Billups is just plain fun.

Taking its name from an old Mississippi gas station — which always had a sign out front of an extended hand, saying, “Your Friend” — this place is fun and friendly.

There is even a sense of humor in the menu, things are just over the top, but in a good way, a very good way. Chef Matt Frydl has been cooking on the Coast for a while and has figured out what local wants and needs are. You are going to find something on this menu that will rock your boat.

The restaurant is pure 1960s retro, with red vinyl bar stools and booths. Lots of auto-related decor, it adds to the fun.

There is a bar upstairs, called the Live Oak Lounge, that has Biloxi’s best evening view of busy Highway 90 and towering Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. And there is a second location of Billups on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian.

Whether you are going for the best pizza in town, or an evening out with friends, Fill-Up with Billups is a good bet anytime.

The menu is heavy on breakfast favorites, they call it a breakfast and brunch place, but I doubt you have ever had a breakfast like this.

One of the bestsellers is the Hangover Part II. It’s a split biscuit topped with Creole cream cheese, seared ham, two eggs and house made crawfish etouffee. I told you, didn’t I?

The Elvis waffle is another bestseller that is run often as a special. It’s a Belgian waffle, with warm peanut butter, bacon crumble and banana cream whip.

Just one more example of the over the top breakfast specials is the Buffalo Chicken. It’s fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese and dressing, served on a biscuit with grits. Shazam.

If you are not into breakfast foods, Billups has a great selection of pizzas made to order. There are at least half a dozen to choose from, like the Rockefeller, made with cream cheese, a five cheese blend, red onion, garlic, spinach, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and roma tomatoes.

The bestselling pizza is the Islander, it has jerk-spiced chicken breast, grilled pineapple, dried cranberries, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese and a jerk sauce.

The menu also offers Guys Famous Black Bean Chili, three burger options, a single, double and triple, with ten toppings, five good looking sandwiches, including an overstuffed BLT, with tons of smoked bacon.

If its an early morning breakfast, lunch or late-night munchies, Fill-Up with Billups is a great place to be. Good food, and a fun environment, in the absolute middle of Biloxi.

Fill-Up with Billups

Where: 100 Caillavet Street Biloxi

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Phone: 228-207-3345