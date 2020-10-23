Restaurant News & Reviews
New takeout restaurant in Biloxi has wings, po-boys and ‘pretty darn good’ food
So many times, those little restaurants that you find in strip malls turn out to be pretty darn good.
Chick-N-Wang fits that bill exactly. There is absolutely no pretension here, this place is what it is, and that is a takeout window on the eastern end of a Division Street strip mall.
For now, at least, it is takeout only, but I imagine that will change as times improve, as they surely will. You can call in advance if you don’t want to wait, but I enjoyed watching the people come and go, and it was a mixed lot too, from construction workers, to a housewife with the kids in tow.
The menu is simple, as is the basic concept of this place. Chicken wings in a variety of flavors, a few seafood platters, burgers, po-boys, fried rice and a few sides. And there is no gimmick here, no triple cheeseburgers, covered in some wild sauce, no cotton candy milkshakes, just basic, good food.
If you are in a hurry for lunch, or just don’t feel like cooking for the family, and are on a budget, Chick-N-Wangs is the perfect place to stop.
I glanced at the menu online before I stopped by, and I now wish I had taken my time with the menu, because I missed a few things I would have loved to try. It’s a chicken wing place, right? So, I had my attention focused on the main event.
If I had taken my time and been more careful with the menu, I would certainly have ordered the two chili-cheese hot dogs for just $5.99 and the Cajun turkey neck for just one dollar more.
What I did order was good, and that was six Wang Original Buffalo wings and a side of fries. Interestingly, the order also came with a slice of white bread toast. The wings were large, tender, and well-seasoned, and at just $6.99 is seemed like a pretty good deal. It was more than enough for a good lunch.
I also ordered a cheeseburger. It came with a healthy order of fries, and the burger came garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickles, just like a classic American cheeseburger should. And that is exactly what it was. Nothing fancy, no secret sauce, just a good cheeseburger, perfect for a quick lunch on the go.
The other top sellers are the po-boys, and they all looked good, but the hot sausage patty po-boy, dressed of course, but also with the addition of grilled onions looked particularly good. Perhaps the fanciest item on the menu is the Philly and shrimp po-boy, a combination I absolutely love.
Chick-N-Wang is my kind of place. Straight-forward, good food, reasonably priced, with friendly and quick service. I will certainly be back, and those chili dogs and turkey neck are in my sights.
Chick-N-Wangs
Where: 538 Division Street, Biloxi
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Phone: 228-967-7612
Comments