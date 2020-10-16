New taco cantina restaurant ‘a great addition’ to Creative District in Ocean Springs

The western end of Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs is developing a reputation as a very cool, and slightly funky place.

In fact, it is being labeled as the Creative District.

Sweats Lounge has been there for years, the Greenhouse on Porter, my favorite coffee shop, is thriving, and the Beatnik Hotel has recently opened to rave reviews. If you haven’t seen it, it is worth a drive by to check it out.

And, just recently, less than a block down the street, Rosie’s Cantina has opened.

Rosie’s Cantina seems a perfect fit for this part of town. It is beautifully decorated, with yellow walls with blue trim, and lots of memorabilia on the walls, from an old saddle, to brightly colored pottery. The tables are well-spaced and there is some seating outside.

On the funky side, Rosie’s shares the building with The Pelican bar, which looks like a good place to watch football, or listen to music in the evening. It is an odd, but not unpleasant pairing.

I like Rosie’s menu. It is concise, made up of a few appetizers, eight tacos, eight traditional plates, and a few a la carte selections. The appetizers are what you might expect, chips, guacamole, queso and nachos. It’s not a huge selection, but all looked very good.

The chorizo taco I tried was spot on. You have a choice of a double tortilla, a handmade tortilla or a flour tortilla. I like those options a lot. Where else can you find handmade tortillas?

The tacos come garnished with cilantro and onion. Rosie’s does not go crazy, or should I say Tex-Mex, with a ton of garnishes. I think the quality of the tortilla, and the filling is more important than a taco piled high with add-ons.

I also tried the Dipping Tacos and was very impressed. It’s three barbacoa tacos, with Mexican-style marinated beef, well-spiced, loaded with melted cheese, cilantro, onion, charro beans (a Mexican cowboy dish) and with a side of a very interesting dipping sauce.

I have never seen this dish before but thought it quite good. Other interesting offerings include three fajitas offerings, chicken, beef and shrimp, and a fajita burrito, something else I have never seen.

Rosie’s Cantina is quite charming, and I like the authenticity of the menu and the bright colors of the dining room. There is also a certain charm of being able to walk into the next room and be in a completely different place all together.

Rosie’s is a great addition to Ocean Springs Creative District, and, I assure you, it is not the last addition to this growing part of town.

Rosie’s Cantina

Where: 503 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: 228-447-4946