Coast Vietnamese, BBQ, sushi, Subway restaurants cited by health department

A D’Iberville restaurant failed its second health inspection in two weeks and three other restaurants also received C grades for critical violations over the last week.

Kien Giang Vietnamese Restaurant at 10598 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville, was cited Oct. 30, and during a follow-up inspection by the Mississippi Health Department on Nov. 12 was given another C for violations.

The restaurant had two violations for improper date marking and disposition, and for food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, both repeat offenses. Corrected during inspection was hands clean and properly washed.

During the Oct. 30 inspection the restaurant was cited for improper date marking and disposition. Five other violations were corrected during the inspection.

Inspected on Nov. 8 was J&M Sushi, 410 U.S. 90, Waveland. The inspector found insects, rodents or animals present and also cited the restaurant for not having food in good condition, safe and unadulterated. Corrected during inspection were food separated and protected and food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

This was the first C for the restaurant that was given a B on April 18, when the issue of insects, rodents or animals present was corrected during the inspection. The restaurant got an A during a follow-up inspection on April 24.

During a scheduled inspection on Tuesday, Murky Waters at 1320 27th Ave., Gulfport, was given a C for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. The inspector returned on Wednesday and the issue was corrected during the inspection, resulting in a B. This was the first C for the restaurant.

Subway at 7823 Mississippi 613, Moss Point, was found to be out of compliance for proper cold-holding temperatures during an inspection on Thursday. The last C at the restaurant was in 2017.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.