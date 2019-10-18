Country club, downtown Gulfport restaurant cited by health department

Mississippi Health Department inspectors cited 15 eateries in the state with health violations this month, three of them in South Mississippi.

On Oct. 8, Sunkist Country Club Grill at 2381 Country Club Road was inspected for a permit renewal. It was cited for food contact surface not being cleaned and sanitized. Corrected during the inspection was proper date marking and disposition

This is the first C since 2016

Sunkist Country Club Bar also was inspected Oct. 8 and was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. This was the first C for the bar since the grading system began in 2007.

The Health Department inspected Patio 44 at 1244 24th Ave. in downtown Gulfport on Friday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was cited for not properly disposing of sewage wastewater. The issue was corrected during a follow-up inspection on Monday, Oct. 14, when the restaurant was given a B.

This is the only C since the restaurant opened in 2018.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.