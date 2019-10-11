Two teens started a seafood restaurant in Gautier. Is it all hype or the real deal?

SHARE COPY LINK

Killer Crab and Seafood Co. has a great backstory.

You have probably seen the television interviews and all the talk on social media. It is a good story, but sometimes the backstory shouldn’t be the main focus, especially for a restaurant.

Two teenagers starting a seafood business and finding success quickly is pretty cool, but I am more interested in what is coming out of the kitchen. Is it all hype, or is it the real deal?

My first impression upon walking in was a good one, it has the feel of a crab shack — homey but comfortable. Concrete floors, a few pics on the wall, fresh seafood laid out on ice, really fresh seafood by the way. It’s a good vibe. Killer Crab and Seafood is exactly what it advertises itself as: fresh, local seafood, and a simple local menu.

Just how concise is the menu? Well, what about po-boys and a few platters? That’s about it, but isn’t that what you would expect from a place like this?

I like it, there are no pretensions, no tacos, no sushi, no pizzas, just local seafood, presented in a local format.

But there is one exception, and if you know me, you know how happy it made me to see it on the menu. Excuse the pun, but a killer good cheeseburger is always welcomed. Sorry, but I just can’t help it.

That being said, as much as I love a good cheeseburger, a good po-boy is just as enticing.

Fresh Gulf oysters, deep-fried to perfection, fully dressed, with extra mayo, that rings my bell. Killer Crab got it right. Nothing ruins a seafood po-boy, or seafood anything else for that matter, than overcooking.

The oyster po-boy we ordered was just right. Ditto for the shrimp po-boy. Nothing too fancy, no avocado mayo chutney, just a basic po-boy prepared the way it should be prepared.

We also tried the steamed shrimp, and they were just as good. Seasoned well, not too aggressively, and not overcooked. Very nice, very nice indeed.

Killer Crab is a great place to pick up boiled crawfish, shrimp and local seafood, and you can count on everything being fresh and delicious. The crab meat po-boy was recommended as a bestseller, but we just couldn’t try everything we wanted. Next time.

And the po-boys and platters? Yup, they’re the real deal. Put this place on your list.

Killer Crab and Seafood Co.

Where: 3208 Ladnier Road, Gautier

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Phone: 228-623-8553