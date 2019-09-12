Lucedale deli with hepatitis A scare also fails health inspection. Here’s more

A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South

The deli where a food service employee tested positive for hepatitis A has failed a scheduled restaurant inspection.

Dixie Depot at 6241 Mississippi 613 in Lucedale was inspected Wednesday. Mississippi Health Department inspectors found insects, rodents or animals present along with 4 other issues, two of which were corrected during the inspection.

The deli also was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and for improper cold holding temperatures.

Corrected were management awareness policy present and hands clean and properly washed.

The last C at Dixie Depot was in 2016.

Earlier this week the Health Department sent notice it was investigating Dixie Depot Courtyard Lane Deli after an employee who handles food was diagnosed with hepatitis A infection.

Those who ate at the restaurant between Aug. 19-31 and are concerned they may have been exposed can receive a free hepatitis A vaccination. They are available Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12-13, at the George County Health Department, 166 West Ratliff St. in Lucedale.

Waffle House No. 1003 at 1002 U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis also was cited by the Health Department. It was inspected Aug. 29 and didn’t have hot and cold water available with adequate pressure A follow-up inspection the next day showed that issue and proper cold holding temperatures were corrected during the inspection. It was the first C at the restaurant since 2014.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.