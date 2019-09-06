This hidden-gem restaurant on the Biloxi River will ‘put a little color in your life’

Your Mama’z House is off Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi. Special to the Sun Herald

Over the years, I’ve written about a lot of restaurants, from classy places with a maitre d’ waiting at the front door, to a few roadside joints that were a bit dusty, but Your Mama’z House was a first.

In fact, I am not quite sure what category to even put it in! Don’t get me wrong, it’s good, really good. We had a great time and the made-from-scratch food was great. And talk about comfortable and friendly!

It’s a local hangout to be sure. The two old guys at the bar were regulars and characters of some merit. When I started taking pictures of my food, one of the guys sitting at the next table said, “Didn’t your momma tell you not to play with your food?” Yep, it’s that kind of place.

We went on Friday for lunch and I was told that was the slowest day, but it was still busy enough. The crowd was older, just like my friend Mark Dubaz and I, so we fit in just fine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It is on the Biloxi River, and when the weather is good, I’m sure the boat and water traffic is thick. You can sit inside when it is hot, which is upstairs. There is a lower deck, seating underneath, a deck and a balcony. My preference would be the upstairs balcony, but Friday was just too hot, so we made do with the AC inside.

The menu was solid. A two-pager, front and back. For some reason, I wasn’t in the mood for my normal spread of small plates. I asked what the bestsellers were and was told the shrimp tacos, open-face roast beef, and the House Burger, so we told them to bring it on. It was far too much food, but it was a great sampling of what this little place can do, and I assure all the marks were high.

I started with the roast beef and with just one bite I was sure this was homemade. Roast beef that is made at one of the cook-and-chill facilities the big shippers use is OK, but doesn’t come close to homemade. The menu said, “slow-cooked pot roast, piled high on Texas toast, with hand-cut fries and plenty of gravy,” and that is exactly what I got. And, for just $9.50, that, my friends, is one heck of a deal.

The burger was of the same quality, huge, made with grilled jalapenos, onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Tabasco. Really good! The tacos were good enough that Mark wouldn’t let me try them but he assured me they were great. He is a man of his word, so I am sure they were.

When you are ready to put a little color in your life, need a little river funk, then head to Your Mama’z House. There is music on the weekend, and I am betting the good times roll when the sun goes down on the Biloxi River! See you there.

Your Mama’z House

Where: 12056 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 228-207-1898