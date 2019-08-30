5 restaurants in Biloxi and D’Iberville cited for health violations

How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work? Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.

Two downtown Biloxi restaurants are among five that were cited in the last week by the Mississippi Health Department.

All were scheduled visits by the Health Department or permit renewals.

They include:

▪ Adventures Pub & Spirits at 132 Lameuse St., Biloxi, had a scheduled visit Tuesday. The restaurant was out of compliance for food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense. Corrected during the inspection were proper cold holding temperatures and toxic substance properly identified, stored and used. The last C was in 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Fill-Up with Billups Biloxi at 100 Caillavet St., Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection Monday and was given a C for not having a certified manager at the restaurant. Four violations were corrected during the inspection: food contact surface cleaned and sanitized; toxic substance properly identified, stored and used; insects, rodents and animals not present; and last inspection permit not posted. This was the first C for the restaurant since it opened in early 2018.

▪ El Rancho #2 at 3516 Sangani Blvd., D’Iberville, was inspected Monday for a permit renewal. It was cited for not being in compliance for adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible. Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected. The restaurant was given a follow-up inspection on Tuesday and scored a B after hand washing facilities were corrected during the inspection. The last C for the restaurant was in 2017.

▪ The Sicilian II, 1670 Pass Road, Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection on Aug. 22 and was not in compliance for adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible. Corrected during the inspection was food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. The restaurant had only one other C since 2015.

▪ Sonic of Cedar Lake at 927 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection on Aug. 22. It was cited for not having the last inspection posted, a repeat offense. Corrected during the inspection was proper cold holding temperatures. This is the first C since records are shown back to 2018.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.