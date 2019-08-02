Beau Rivage’s new sportsbook restaurant has ‘elevated comfort food’ and 100 HDTVs

Sports betting launches in Biloxi The first legal sports bets were made on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the Beau Rivage Casino & Resort. Notable guests were on hand to place the first bets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first legal sports bets were made on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the Beau Rivage Casino & Resort. Notable guests were on hand to place the first bets.

The Beau Rivage has long been one of my favorite culinary destinations.

Stalla has crazy good Italian food, BR Prime is hard to beat when it comes to steakhouses, and Jia has over the top sushi and dim sum (rumor has it ramen might be added to the menu soon!). How could you ask for more?

Well, ask Executive Chef Kristian Wade that question and the answer you are going to get is TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux.

Walk into this newly refitted space and you just might feel like you have stepped aboard a very swank yacht. It’s slick and polished, but comfortable. You’ll will be wowed by the 14 by 24-foot video wall, and the 100 high-definition TVs scattered about, so if you are into sports, there simply isn’t a better spot. As is always the case with the Beau, service is snappy.

But the heart of this place is Chef Kristian’s hand-crafted menu, which the Beau describes as “elevated comfort food.” I am very careful not to overuse the phrase “the best I’ve ever had,” but during my two-hour visit to the Tap room I used it often.

If you think chili is just chili, Chef Kristian is going to change your mind. His chili is made with chunky pecan smoked short ribs (not ground beef!), chipotle and served with a just slightly sweet jalapeno cornbread, and I do not know if I have ever had any chili that came close to this one. That’s one.

Next was a plate of barbecue honey wings. Sweet, sticky enough for three or four napkins, but with a nice crunch. Wow. That’s two.

Chef Kristian’s famous Landmass burger (remember the supposed post-Katrina gaff?) made with 75% Angus beef and 25% mushrooms, Mississippi tomato fondue, sticky onions, American cheese, housemade bread and butter pickles and Landmass barbecue. That is definitely three.

I could go on and on, but I am afraid to stir your disbelief. The chili cheeseburger (reminiscent of Ed’s Drive inn of Pascagoula’s fame) is absolutely delicious, as was the huge (no kidding, at least 12 inches across) Bavarian pretzel with a side of beer cheese sauce. Grab a beer (15 on tap and lots of local choices) along with the pretzel and you could easily feed two with the munchies. The steak sandwich? Wow! Pizza? Wow!

OK, I think you get the point. The Tap room is killer good in every way. If you want a quick bite, or you are in for the entire game, check this place out. Oh, did I tell you about the tater tots? Yup, best I ever had!

TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux

Where: Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, Biloxi

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: 228-386-7111