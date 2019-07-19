From the Delta to Ocean Springs, this new pizza place is ‘unapologetically’ Mississippi

Nine new restaurants and businesses coming to the Coast New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area.

Finally, a pizza place that isn’t trying to be from somewhere else.

The Lost Pizza Co. is unapologetically from Mississippi and all the good things the restaurant cooks are influenced by that sweet homeplace. The newly opened Ocean Springs location is restaurant No. 16 for this small chain, which opened its first location in Indianola just a few years ago.

Even the ambiance says Deep South, from the rattle snake skin and hubcaps on the walls, to the warm and friendly welcome you will receive when you walk in.

This place is all about pizza, but there are a few other options you might consider. You won’t be surprised that this Delta-raised business has tamales on the menu, and I am happy to tell you they are made in Greenville by Hot Tamale Heaven, and my friend Aaron Harmon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

HTH tamales are famous in the Delta and my favorite. They also offer wings (Jamaican jerk is always my choice), fried ravioli, a few dips, sandwiches and pasta, but the heart and passion of this restaurant is pizza, and really good pizza at that.

The best-sellers are the Otis, their version of a meat lovers; the Kujo, a great combination of meats, onions, green peppers, black olives and mushrooms; and the Islander, with bacon, pineapple and roasted red peppers.

I tried the Otis, with a thin crust (you have the option of thin or thick), and found it delightful. I ordered the small, an 8-inch (options are 8, 12 and 15 inch), and found the four loaded slices just right for a solid lunch.

I also tried a slice of El Diablo, made with chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, jalapenos and a splash of barbecue sauce. The peppers had a nice, but not overwhelming bite, and the barbecue sauce, of which I was at first dubious about, was just right.

I just couldn’t help myself, and also tried a slice of the Happy Hippie, the vegetarian special, and loved the combination of baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers and black olives. Thumbs up all the way around!

Lots of things go into making a good pizza, from a scorching hot oven, a good dough recipe, good ingredients and their combination. The Lost Pizza Co. makes their dough daily, and it is good, really good, both thick and thin. The ingredients are of great quality, from the top-of-the-line cheeses, meats, to fresh, crisp veggies, and homemade sauce.

Attention to detail is what breaks or makes a good restaurant. If you skimp on anything — service, atmosphere, recipes, ingredients —you are going to have a tough row to hoe.

The Lost Pizza Co. has all that figured out, and excels at everything it does. I was told my pizza would arrive in 20 minutes, and, you know I like details, I hit my stopwatch and it was right on time. I like that, I like it a lot.

Next time you are in Ocean Springs, give this place a shot, you will be back!

Lost Pizza Co.

Where: 4006 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Phone: 228-215-1572