This Hispanic bakery has ‘seriously delicious treats’ filled with guava, mango and more

When a sweet tooth attacks there are lots of cures.

Sometimes a doughnut or a pint of Ben & Jerry’s will do it, but other times the relief you need is much more substantial. A bakery or pastry shop is always a delightful proposition, but when the need for sweet is paramount, then a sweet shop can be a panacea.

Next time your sweet yearnings are on high alert, and you really want a different cure, check out Panaderia Bakery Latino on Pass Road in Gulfport. This is a sweet place like no other on the Coast.

Panaderia Bakery Latino is a Hispanic bakery, with sweet delights from Mexico and much of Central America. Don’t expect the American standards, like cupcakes or layered cakes, but do expect some seriously delicious treats.

Some of the pastries may look familiar, but the fillings may be new to you. Guava, mango, papaya and lychee are popular, but are just a few of the many fillings you may not often encounter.

Mexican sweets and baked goods are a wonderful combination of European traditions and New World inventions. Wheat was an old-world food introduced to the New World by the Spanish, but in Mexico the French baguette, a wheat-based bread, became bolillo, one of the most popular of the dozens of Mexican breads.

You may have heard of bolillo, but I am guessing most of the pastries will be new to you. Queso crema (filled with cream), quesadilla (a sweet bread), marranitos (cookie like), champurradas, and my favorite of everything I tried, tres leches.

Tres leches, or three creams or milks in English, was one of the best sweet desserts I have had in a long time. It is a soft cake base, covered in a sugary icing and a thick cream sauce, called crema. It’s a cultured sour cream with milk and is thick, like Devonshire cream or crème fraiche. It is light, refreshing and seriously sweet.

The staff is friendly and glad to help answer any of your questions. Shopping here is fun and easy. Walk in and grab a tray off the countertop, and a pair of tongs, then grab one of everything that grabs your attention.

Most of the pastries here are inexpensive, I selected a small bag-full and paid less than $10. This is a place that you will want to explore, as I am guessing much of what is baked here daily will be new to you.

Pluck up your courage, gather your sweet loving friends and make this shop a frequent stop. Your sweet tooth will love you for it.

Panaderia Bakery Latino

Where: 1909 E Pass Road, Gulfport

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Phone: 228-206-4511