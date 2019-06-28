New owners bring street food, rolled ice cream, Hawaiian poke to Ocean Springs cafe

This ice cream is rolled, not scooped Ice Queen, a Thai rolled ice cream shop, has opened at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon, Ga. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ice Queen, a Thai rolled ice cream shop, has opened at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon, Ga.

Fahrenheit Café was the first to offer rolled ice cream on the Coast, along with a host of other interesting things to eat.

When you first walk in, it can be a bit dizzying! Just what the heck is this place all about?

The answer is simple and pretty darn interesting. The concept is to bring famous street foods from all over the world under one roof. It’s not only a fascinating idea, it’s a great one.

F-Café is under new ownership and you can expect to find a few changes I think you will like. The rolled ice cream is a great place to start. It’s a famous Thai street food and F-Café offers several dozen flavors to choose from.

As you might suspect, Oreo is the bestselling flavor, but Pretty Pebbles, strawberry and cheesecake are close runner-ups. Watching the ice cream being rolled is half the fun, and the beautiful presentation is a good plus.

I do have to say that presentation is a big part of every dish offered here. There is nothing slipshod about it, the colors and textures are varied and beautiful and you really do feel like it is a world tour of food.

The poke bowls (pronounced poh-kay) came to us from Hawaii and are a very healthy option. They are composed of four options. The base is a choice of rice or spinach, the protein options are ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, beef and chicken are your protein options. A small handful of sauces are available, but the toppings, like onion, ginger, sesame number in the dozens. The first time you put one together, you might need a few suggestions to get started, but a poke bowl is delicious, healthy and visually exciting.

With limited space, it’s hard to tell you all the delicious options F-Café has to offer. There are sweet crepes, bubble waffles and ice cream, bubble tea, paninis (brand new on the menu), lattes, fruit lemonades, macaron ice cream sandwiches, and a beautiful assortment of French-style macarons.

If you have a hard time making up your mind, go for an Oreo rolled ice cream treat. Load it with toppings, like fruit and nuts or wafer sticks, sweets like Butterfingers or caramel, grab a seat and take your time taking this delectable dessert apart. Take your time, the F-Café is a good place to hang out, and there certainly is no rush.

If you want to try a poke bowl, I’d go for the super healthy and fresh ahi tuna, with brown rice, green onions, ginger, sesame seeds and the Hawaii sauce. This is a refreshing and healthy snack that you can enjoy at a table with friends, or take it to go with you.

I was impressed with everything about F-Café. Good food, with emphasis on quality, family friendly and good service. On a hot summer’s day like today, that rolled ice cream calls my name!

Fahrenheit Café, Hawaiian Poke, Ice Cream and More

Where: 1408 Bienville Blvd., Unit E, Ocean Springs

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: 228-351-9521