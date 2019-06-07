Chefs from two Coast casinos win big at food competitions

How to Make a Landmass Burger Chef Kristian Wade of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino explains how to make his Landmass Burger that is in the running for best blended burger in the James Beard Foundation Blended Burger Project. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Kristian Wade of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino explains how to make his Landmass Burger that is in the running for best blended burger in the James Beard Foundation Blended Burger Project.

Chefs from two Coast casinos recently took home top awards at two different regional cooking competitions.

Kristian Wade at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino won a top prize at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, and Jacqueline Seavey at Island View Casino Resort is a finalist in the World Food Championships’ Final Table Challenge in New Orleans that will air on TV.

Seavey has been the executive sous chef at Island View in Gulfport for 12 years. Before that, she worked at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi.

The award-winning chef is looking to bring home a title and $100,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The World Food Championships showcases “some of the world’s best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: bacon, barbecue, burger, chef, chili, dessert, recipe, sandwich, seafood and steak,” according to a press release.

Seavey won the World Open Chili Championship at WFC’s Main Event in November before taking on the nine other champions in May, qualifying her for the championship title and grand prize.

“It has been the most intense, challenging competition that I have faced in my 20-year culinary career,” said Seavey.

In the first round, the five chefs had to create a New Orleans-style eggs Benedict and Seavey came in last with her pecan-crusted speckled trout with a loquat onion jam, sautéed Tasso, crispy collard chip and béarnaise sauce. But in the second round she came in first for the best recreation of Dickie Brennan’s Redfish Bienville.

Only three chefs made it to the final round to create an appetizer for Antoine’s, one of America’s oldest family-run restaurants, according to the WFC release. The restaurant’s menu hasn’t changed in 100 years.

Seavey created a Kumquat Duck & Cornbread Waffle Canape for her final dish.

To find out if she won the competition, tune into CNBC at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 to watch “The Final Table: New Orleans.”

The judges included “MasterChef” star Katie Dixon, two-time Pasta Champion Suzanne Clark, Chef Ryan Rondeno, Chef JD Eubanks and Sysco’s Corporate Chef Raymond Yakelis.

Chef Kristian Wade won the PNC “Best of the Fest” competition at Atlanta’s ninth-annual food festival from May 31 to June 2.

The event “is a four-day culinary experience dedicated to shining an international spotlight on the rich food and beverage traditions of the South from Texas to the District of Columbia,” according to a news release.

Wade won the competition with his Land Mass burger complete with a smoky, grilled double-patty, American cheese, Mississippi tomato fondue, caramelized onions, crispy bread and butter pickles, a succulent blend of New Orleans barbecue sauce and Alabama white sauce, and topped with a fried oyster.

Wade says the award-winning burger will be available in Biloxi very soon.

“We enjoyed participating in this year’s AFWF with so many talented chefs and are honored to be voted ‘Best of the Fest’ by its participants,” said Wade.

“The response to Beau Rivage and the Land Mass Burger was overwhelming, and we look forward to featuring this award-winning burger in our new TAP Sports Book, Bar & Bistreaux when it opens in July.”