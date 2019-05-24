This gas station diner in Ocean Springs serves up soul-soothing, Southern comfort food

The most important meal of the day can also make you skinnier This Mayo Clinic Minute explains why eating breakfast could be the key to slimming down your belly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Mayo Clinic Minute explains why eating breakfast could be the key to slimming down your belly.

Gas station food is a Southern phenomenon, and it can run the full gamut from amazing to, well, grim.

There are a handful of local gas stations that offer food (not including the places that serve hot dogs on a roller grill!), but I recently stopped by Broome’s Grocery and Diner, located at Big B’s EXXON in Ocean Springs, and was very impressed.

It is now my go-to place when I am in a hurry, don’t want to spend a ton of money, and especially when I am craving Southern comfort food.

If you have been to the Broome’s buffet on Government Street in Ocean Springs, you know the kind of soul-soothing, classic Southern comfort food they serve, and you can expect to find the same goodness at Big B’s.

Breakfast includes biscuits seven ways ($1.69 to $2.79), with choices of bacon, sausage, fried chicken, link sausage, pork chop, steak or egg. It’s quite a selection, but, honestly, the biscuits are so good, fluffy and delicious, I’d be satisfied to have just a biscuit and a tab or two of butter.

The sides are the same as the biscuit fillings, with the addition of some very crunchy and good hash browns. There is also a combo of grits, eggs, biscuit, with bacon or sausage for $3.99 and just $4.99 if you add a link sausage, steak, pork chop or chicken.

Lunch includes an entrée, two sides, dessert and a 16-ounce drink, for just $7.99. Breakfast is good at Broome’s, but lunch is killer good.

Lunch is a daily special, with fried pork chop with red beans and rice on Monday, the classic Creole Monday-wash day special. Tuesday is meatloaf with red sauce, Wednesday is pot roast beef, or chicken fried steak, Thursday is Salisbury steak or liver and onions and Friday is fried fish. Fried or baked chicken is always on the menu and, honestly, the fried chicken I tried was some of the best I have had on the Coast.

Gas station food has to be in a category all its own. It’s certainly nothing fancy, expect lots of hungry workers in dirty boots, and, especially at Broome’s, you have to expect a line during service.

I am a huge fan of comfort food, and Broome’s has nailed everything I have tried. Large portions, easy on the pocketbook, and delicious, satisfying food. It would be hard to ask for more.

Broome’s Grocery and Diner

Where: 6300 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs,

Hours: Breakfast 6 to 10 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Phone: 228-872-6400