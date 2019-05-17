There’s no surf, but Biloxi’s new surfer-themed bar and restaurant has beachy menu, great views

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant is on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. Special to the Sun Herald

So, you are in some really cool place like, New Orleans, Key West, Costa Rica or Aruba and you find this old surfer’s bar and what a good time you had. Man, wouldn’t it be great to have a joint with that much character closer to home? Guess what? Your dream just came true!

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant recently opened on Biloxi’s famous “strip,” and stands up in every way to the other locations, most in very surfable places (not sure how New Orleans got in there). Their self-described goal is to “to provide a laid-back, beach vibe, complete with the coldest drinks and the hottest menu around … Whether you want to belly up to the bar, are craving a juicy burger or even if you want to grab a bite with your favorite four-legged friend, Lucy’s is the place for you.” It’s as good a description as you’ll get.

The menu is not as far-ranging as some of the beachfront places that have sprung up along U.S. 90, but it is obvious some pains were taken to offer a good range of food, sort of a best of the best, for a beach joint. You know my preference for small plates, and Lucy’s has more than a dozen. Mark Dubaz and I chose the Serious Nachos ($10.95) to get things going, and it was as advertised. Homemade tortilla chips, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole (house-made as well) and queso balance. You also have the option of adding beef, chicken, pulled pork or shrimp. It was more than enough for two.

Salads, tacos, burgers, five “favorites,” or platters, make up the body of the menu. We chose a Surfin Shrimp Salad, which was a good summer time choice, a fair portion, with a nice mix of shrimp, greens, black bean salsa, hearts of palm, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and a roasted garlic vinaigrette ($15.95). It was also a good choice.

We visited on a Tuesday, taco Tuesday of course, so I choose the beef and a shrimp taco. The two tacos were more than enough for a good lunch, delicious and stuffed full and with a side of sweet potato fries, even better. You just can’t beat the price, $1 beef taco, $2 veggie taco, $3 chicken taco, and $4 steak or shrimp tacos. If you go on Tuesday, this is the way to go.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant is a pretty cool beach bar. It’s has a great beach view, open deck and windows (when the weather allows). Also look for a late-night menu, live music, fully stocked bar and, as you might expect, a surfer vibe.

Meet me at Lucy’s is a marketing banner, and, if you are looking for a beachside experience, this is it.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

Address: 1775 Beach Blvd Biloxi

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday

Phone: 228-207-4369