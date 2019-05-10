One of the Coast’s oldest Tex-Mex restaurants — open since ’79 — now has a third location

Nine new restaurants and businesses coming to the Coast New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area.

If you are a long-term resident of the Coast, you may recall that Tex-Mex restaurants were few and far between before Hurricane Katrina. Today, there are dozens, many of them very good, and a few even authentic Mexican, not Tex-Mex at all.

But for the old-timers, Taco Sombrero in Gulfport (U.S. 49) was the gold standard. It opened in 1979 and has a huge following. Not too long ago a second location opened in Biloxi (Pass Road), and it remains a popular eatery. If you are already a Taco Sombrero fan, then you will be delighted to know that a new location has opened in Ocean Springs.

I am a long-term Taco Sombrero fan. This is a great restaurant for a family night out, a quick pick-up dinner on the way home from a busy day, and a good choice on those days before pay day.

Just how affordable is it? A chicken or beef taco loaded with lettuce and cheese in a crunchy taco shell or a bean burrito is a whopping $1.39. See what I mean? You can feed a family at Taco Sombrero and not break the bank.

The menu is hefty, with dozens of choices. If you are a first-timer, check out one of the signature items. The taco burger is only $1.80 and the chili pie and the frijole (refried beans, covered with chili sauce onions and cheese) are only $1.39. If you want to go whole hog, the most expensive thing on the menu is the macho steak burrito (steak, beans, chili sauce, onions, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes) and is only $5.19. I ordered a macho taco, nachos grande and a tamale pie, and my bill was $11.84 after tax.

A feature I really like is the salsa bar. I leaned on it heavily for this visit, and loved the jalapenos, salsa Verde and spicy hot sauce I loaded everything up with. There is also a drive-thru, but there is plenty of seating, even for a big family. Service is quick, and I mean super quick, so if you are in a hurry, it’s another good reason to visit this place.

The food is fresh and prepared to your order, the prices are right, the restaurant is roomy and pleasant, and you can get in and out in a hurry. What’s not to like?

In fact, Taco Sombrero is so good and so popular it has developed a following over the years. My guess is that for Ocean Springs and St Martin, this will very soon be the go-to place for Tex-Mex food. Family night out? I know where I am going.

Taco Sombrero Ocean Springs

Where: 6835 Washington Ave., Suite A, Ocean Springs

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: 228-215-1418