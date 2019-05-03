Mexican restaurant, Coast convenience store cited for health violations

A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South

Two Coast restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Mississippi Health Department this week, one following a complaint and one during a permit renewal.

Juan Tequilas Mexican Steak & Seafood at 306 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach, was inspected Tuesday after a complaint was filed. The Health Department inspector found insects, rodents or animals present. The counter-service restaurant also was cited for not having food separated and protected and for not having food contact surfaces clean and sanitized. An issue with proper cold handling temperatures was corrected during the inspection. This is the first C rating for the restaurant dating back to when records for Juan Tequilas were first posted in 2010.

Pascagoula Gas-N-Go at 3508 Old Mobile Highway in Pascagoula was inspected for renewal of its permit and was cited for not having food contact surfaces clean and sanitized. The convenience store also was cited for not having adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, which was corrected during the inspection. This is the second C for Gas-N-Go since records were posted on it in 2007.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.