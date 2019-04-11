Restaurant News & Reviews

Coast Mexican restaurant, casino kitchen cited in restaurant inspection report

How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work?

Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. By
Up Next
Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. By

A Biloxi restaurant and a banquet kitchen were cited by the Mississippi Department of Health this week for critical violations.

The health department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A grade of C is given for critical violations.

El Saltillo No. 2 restaurant at 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, was cited for four violations, three of which were corrected during the inspection on Tuesday.

The restaurant was given a C for not having food separated and protected, which was a repeat violation. Corrected during the inspection were adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, food contact surface clean and sanitized, and proper cold handling temperatures.

El Saltillo was cited in November 2018 for food contact surface clean and sanitized. This restaurant had one other C in 8 years.

IP Casino’s banquet kitchen was cited during an inspection on Sunday for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. It was a repeat violation. This is the first C for the kitchen dating back to 2011.

The kitchen at Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., 7030 Roscoe Turner Road in the Kiln, was given a B during a follow-up inspection on April 5. The restaurant was cited on March 28 in the category of insects, rodents and animals not present. The brewery said in a statement it was cited because the company’s rescue dog was asleep in the tap room. The violation was corrected during the follow-up inspection.

Find the inspection reports at https://apps.msdh.ms.gov/food/

Mary Perez

Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.

  Comments  

Read Next

New restaurants opening across the Coast: Lost Pizza, Taco Sombrero, District Coffee and more

Restaurant News & Reviews

New restaurants opening across the Coast: Lost Pizza, Taco Sombrero, District Coffee and more

New restaurants opening in Coastal Mississippi include Lost Pizza, Taco Sombrero, The District Coffee Company, RAW Oyster House, TBT Boil Room, Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar, Savage Skillet and more.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE RESTAURANT NEWS & REVIEWS

Restaurant News & Reviews

Seafood chain, pizzeria and yacht club among 5 eateries with C ratings on health inspections

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service