Coast Mexican restaurant, casino kitchen cited in restaurant inspection report

How does Mississippi's restaurant inspection grading work? Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.

A Biloxi restaurant and a banquet kitchen were cited by the Mississippi Department of Health this week for critical violations.

The health department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A grade of C is given for critical violations.

El Saltillo No. 2 restaurant at 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, was cited for four violations, three of which were corrected during the inspection on Tuesday.

The restaurant was given a C for not having food separated and protected, which was a repeat violation. Corrected during the inspection were adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, food contact surface clean and sanitized, and proper cold handling temperatures.

El Saltillo was cited in November 2018 for food contact surface clean and sanitized. This restaurant had one other C in 8 years.

IP Casino’s banquet kitchen was cited during an inspection on Sunday for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. It was a repeat violation. This is the first C for the kitchen dating back to 2011.

The kitchen at Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., 7030 Roscoe Turner Road in the Kiln, was given a B during a follow-up inspection on April 5. The restaurant was cited on March 28 in the category of insects, rodents and animals not present. The brewery said in a statement it was cited because the company’s rescue dog was asleep in the tap room. The violation was corrected during the follow-up inspection.

Find the inspection reports at https://apps.msdh.ms.gov/food/