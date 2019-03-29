Coast brewery, seafood market and Mexican restaurant cited for health department violations

Two complaints sent inspectors to the kitchens of a popular brewery and a seafood market, both of which were cited by the Mississippi Department of Health for critical violations.
The kitchen at Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., 7030 Roscoe Turner Road in the Kiln, was inspected Thursday, March 28, after a complaint to the health department. The report showed a violation in the category of insects, rodents and animals not present. This is the first violation since the kitchen was given a permit in 2017.
Health inspectors also gave a C grade to Ly Le Seafood Market, 301 U.S. 90, Waveland. During an inspection on March 22 following a complaint, the restaurant was cited for not having sewage waste water property disposed and for food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. A repeat inspection on March 27 resulted in a B grade, when the issue of contact service cleaned was corrected during the inspection.
Also cited during a March 28 scheduled inspection was Cazadores Grill, a Mexican restaurant at 1635 Pass Road, Biloxi. The restaurant was cited for not having proper date marking and disposition, a repeat violation. The restaurant also was cited for this during the last inspection in October 2018.
The Health Department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A grade of C is given for critical violations. Inspection reports must be posted where customers can see the current rating.
Find the inspection reports at https://apps.msdh.ms.gov/food/
