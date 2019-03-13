Seafood chain, pizzeria and yacht club among 5 eateries with C ratings on health inspections

Four well-known restaurants in Biloxi and Gautier and a tavern in Pascagoula were cited during the past week by the Mississippi Health Department for critical violations. Three of the citations were for repeat violations.
They include:
▪Thunders Tavern at 1340 S. Market St., Pascagoula was inspected on March 9 following a complaint to the Health Department. The inspector cited the full-service bar under the category of insects, rodents and animals. This was the first C rating since 2008. The Health Department did have two prior complaints that resulted in no citations.
▪ Shell Landing Grill, 3499 Shell Landing Blvd., Gautier, had three violations during the March 8 inspection. The restaurant was cited for failure to have food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and for not having proper cooling time and temperatures. A violation for not having food separated and protected was corrected during the inspection. A follow-up inspection on March 12 showed the issues were corrected. The restaurant also was cited in March 2018 for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
▪ Bootleggers Pizzeria and Sports Pub at 1913 Pass Road, Biloxi, also was cited for repeat violations when it was inspected on March 8. The restaurant was cited for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible; not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and for not having proper identification, storage and use of toxic substance. The restaurant was cited for these three violations in August 2018 and had the issues corrected on a repeat visit in September.
▪ Shaggy’s Grill, 1763 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, had four violations. Corrected during the March 12 inspection were hand washing facilities, food separated and protected and posting of the previous inspection report. A violation of toxic substance property identified, stored and used was a repeat citation from February 2018.
▪ The kitchen at Biloxi Yacht Club, 408 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi, was inspected March 8 and was cited for not having adequate hand washing facilities. The issues with food separated and protected and for improper date marking and disposition were corrected during the inspection. The kitchen has no prior C ratings since the earliest report in 2009. The kitchen was given a B and all issues were corrected during a follow-up inspection on March 13.
The Health Department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A grade of C is given for critical violations. Inspection reports must be posted where customers can see the current rating.
Comments