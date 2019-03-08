Restaurant News & Reviews

2 Coast gas stations that serve hot food cited for health violations

By Mary Perez

March 08, 2019 05:00 AM

How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work?

Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.
By
Up Next
Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.
By

Two South Mississippi gas stations that serve hot food were cited in the past week for critical violations by the Mississippi Health Department.

Money Stay LLC at 3505 Old Mobile Ave. in Pascagoula was given a C for improper reheating procedures for hot food. The problem was corrected when inspected March 5. The venue passed with an A the 3 previous times it was inspected.

Jackie’s Grocery at 24281 Mississippi 53 in Saucier was inspected Feb. 28 and got a C rating for not having proper cold holding temperatures and not having proper date marking and disposition. This was the first C for the grocery in more than 10 years. The issues were corrected when inspected again on March 7.

The Health Department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A C is given for critical violations. Inspection reports must be posted where customers can see the current rating.

Mary Perez

Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.

  Comments  