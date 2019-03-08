2 Coast gas stations that serve hot food cited for health violations

Two South Mississippi gas stations that serve hot food were cited in the past week for critical violations by the Mississippi Health Department.
▪ Money Stay LLC at 3505 Old Mobile Ave. in Pascagoula was given a C for improper reheating procedures for hot food. The problem was corrected when inspected March 5. The venue passed with an A the 3 previous times it was inspected.
▪ Jackie’s Grocery at 24281 Mississippi 53 in Saucier was inspected Feb. 28 and got a C rating for not having proper cold holding temperatures and not having proper date marking and disposition. This was the first C for the grocery in more than 10 years. The issues were corrected when inspected again on March 7.
The Health Department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A C is given for critical violations. Inspection reports must be posted where customers can see the current rating.
