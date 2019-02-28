Drew Brees is bringing new restaurant to the Coast

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is on the move and D’Iberville is one of the next locations of the restaurant co-owned by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
The restaurant and bar will go at the southeast corner of interstates 10 and 110, said City Manager Clay Jones.
“They haven’t presented any plans,” he said.
There may not be renderings at the city yet, but the developers did take their project to the Development Review Committee and were approved by the planning commission.
D’Iberville city council will vote on the restaurant project at the March 19 meeting, he said.
Jones said he has been to a Walk-On’s Bistreaux and sports bar and said, “It’s great.”
The menu features gumbo, salads, po-boys, seafood and burgers, along with more than a dozen signature drinks and a two-page spread of party platters.
D’Iberville has had great success bringing new stores and restaurants to the Coast. Jones said to keep that going the city has to have the kind of diversity this new business brings.
“It gives our citizens and visitors another dining experience,” he said.
Walk-On’s was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who played on the LSU basketball team, according to their website. The first location was in Baton Rouge near Tiger Stadium.
Brees joined the company in 2015.
A map shows the company has restaurants in in Hattiesburg and in Mobile, Alabama, along with Louisiana and Texas and is expanding across the Southeast and into Colorado.
D’Iberville has had several new restaurants open over the past few months and Jones said the city continues to have interest from developers.
