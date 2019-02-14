Coast buffet, diner, golf club, sushi restaurant get critical violations from health dept.

State health department inspectors have found critical violations at a buffet, restaurant, golf club and a doughnut shop-diner on the Mississippi Coast.

Online reports by the Mississippi State Department of Health show violations of regulations that aim to avoid hazardous foods, contamination, chemical substance hazards issues and, at one place, poor hygiene on the part of one or more workers.

The four eateries each received a C rating or grade and must correct their violations in a follow-up inspection.





The critical violations:

Oishi Japanese Express, 167 Pass Road, Biloxi: On Feb. 8, not in compliance with adequate hand-washing facilities supplied/accessible; food separated and protected (repeat violation); toxic substance properly identified/stored/used. The violations were corrected during an inspection to renew its annual permit. Received two Cs in 2015 and one C in 2013, reports since January 2013 show.





Great Southern Golf Club, Inc., 2000 Beach Drive, Biloxi: On Feb. 8, not in compliance with food contact surface cleaned/sanitized. Was corrected during the scheduled inspection. Received a C in 2014, reports since June 2013 show.





Angkor Donuts Breakfast and Lunch, 13061 Shriners Blvd, Ste. A, Biloxi: On Feb. 7, was not in compliance with adequate hand-washing facilities supplied/accessible (repeat violation); food separated and protected (repeat violation); proper cold holding temperatures; and toxic substance properly identified/stored/used. All were corrected during the scheduled inspection. Received one C in January 2017, reports since 2016 show.





Beijing Super Buffet, 3254 Mallet Rd., Suite E, D'Iberville: On Feb. 8, was not in compliance with proper eating/tasting/drinking/or tobacco use; adequate hand-washing facilities supplied/accessible (repeat violation); food separated and protected; food contact surface cleaned/sanitized (repeat violation); toxic substance properly identified/stored/used; and last permit inspection posted. All were corrected during the annual permit inspection. Received two Cs in May 2018, reports since January 2017 show.





Follow-up inspections are pending at two Coast restaurants recently cited for critical violations. A third restaurant has improved its rating in a re-inspection, online reports on Thursday show.

Follow-up inspections

Logan’s Roadhouse, 15189 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport: Received a C in an annual permit inspection on Feb. 5. Received a B in a follow-up inspection on Feb. 11. Was still in violation of adequate hand washing facilities supplied/accessible; food contact surface cleaned/sanitized; proper hot holding temperatures; and last permit inspection posted. The violations were corrected during the inspection.





Inspectors give food providers an A if they meet all state regulations and a B if most types of violations found are corrected during the inspection. They give a C to businesses with one or more critical violations, which must be corrected within 10 days.

State regulations have strict guidelines for all steps of food service processes that are reinforced through inspections. For instance, cold foods and hot foods must be held at certain temperature ranges and foods that can cause contamination can’t touch each other. Also, workers aren’t allowed to eat, drink or smoke in food-handling areas and can’t use the same spoon to test-taste different foods.

Restaurants and other food service providers are required to post their latest inspection reports where the public can see them.

To file a complaint about a specific place, email food@msdh.ms.gov or contact your county health department.

You can check records of any food venue online at msdh.ms.gov.