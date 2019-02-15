Ocean Springs bar and grill has a new location but same ‘remarkable’ wings and eats

The Love Shack Bar and Grill just may surprise you. It was in a tiny space across the street until just recently and since the move lots of good things are being said about the menu and food at this very comfortable hangout.
It’s a bit country, pleasantly so, seriously friendly and laid back, and the food was simply great. The menu is small, but adequate, with only a total of 25 offerings. Appetizers, wings, burgers, sandwiches, po-boys, platters, tacos and salads round out the full menu.
Asking the waitstaff what the bestsellers are is always a good way to go when you visit a restaurant for the first time. The advice we were given was tacos, buffalo chicken dip and wings and we also opted for a burger. All got thumbs up.
Our group of three had the buffalo chicken dip as an appetizer ($10.95) and were surprised that it came with just out-of-the-fryer, homemade potato chips. It was cheesy and warm, which was extra nice because the day was dreary, and we did not leave a spot of dip or a single potato chip on the plate.
The wings really were remarkable. Smoked, but not to excess, spicy and flavorful, tender and juicy, and the order of 10 that we got was nice to split for our group. To tell you the truth, I’d come back just for the wings and a cold beer. They really are that good and 10 for $10.95 is a good deal. There also will be a wing night, but they were still talking about which night, most likely Thursdays.
The tacos came with shrimp, chicken, steak or mahi (blackened or grilled) and range from $10.95 to $12.95. Making a small attempt to be healthy, we split an order of grilled chicken tacos and they were first-rate. And they were loaded with chicken! Three would be a good size meal for the average eater, and just right for our group of three to split.
The burger came on a good sourdough bun, and we picked the goat cheese as our topping, along with grilled onions and tomatoes. One of my pet peeves is ordering a medium cooked burger and getting it well-done. The Love Shack got it right, the burger was perfectly cooked and you just might be surprised at how good the goat cheese was.
The Love Shack was a good choice for a lunch for three friends, and I am sure it would be just as delightful on an evening with a few cold beers. During our visit it was quiet, and super friendly, with everyone stopping by the table to say hello. This place just might become a regular stop for us and I can assure you that I will be back for the wings,
Love Shack Bar and Grill
Where: 1013 Government St., Ocean Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday
Phone: 228-215-1007
