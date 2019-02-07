Steakhouse chain and Asian buffet cited in Coast restaurant inspections

Two Coast restaurants and a buffet have been cited for critical violations, including one that has had multiple inspections in six months.
The owner of Orchid Indian Restaurant said he’s trying to address issues with their bread-making process, which has gotten the restaurant two violations for cleanliness of food contact surfaces.
Vasani said his restaurant has prepared and stacked loaves of bread on the same surface for five years, “and I’ve never had this problem from the health department. We clean the surface every day at 3 o’clock and when we close at 9 o’clock.”
Vasani said he will have to start using pans to keep the bread separated in its different stages and clean the surface more often. And he hopes to move to a different building.
“I’ve gotten hundreds of phone calls and don’t want my customers to think it’s a bad place to eat. My family eats from the same kitchen every day,” Mike Vasani said.
His business and two others have received a score of C, online reports show.
The critical violations:
- Logan’s Roadhouse, 15189 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport: On Feb. 4, received four violations. Two were repeat violations for not having proper hot holding temperatures, or adequate hand washing facilities supplied or accessible. The two new violations involved the cleanliness of food contact surfaces and failure to post its last inspection permit. The violations were corrected. Has received As and Bs since August 2010 except for a C in August 2013.
- King Buffet, 227 Eisenhower Dr., Biloxi: On Feb. 6, did not have food separated and protected. It was a repeat violation and was corrected. Has received As and Bs since January 2014 except for a C in August 2015. That C also was over a repeat violation of the same requirement.
- Orchid Indian Restaurant, 162 Tegarden Road, Gulfport: On Feb. 4, received a C for an ongoing problem of cleanliness of food contact surfaces. Had received a C on July 19, 2018, for that problem and for flies. On July 20, 2018, received a B but had the same problems. The restaurant has received mostly As and Bs since 2014.
Four fast-food places recently cited for critical violations have each received a B in follow-up inspections, but each of them still had issues.
Follow-up inspections
- Dairy Queen, 2421 Denny Ave., Pascagoula: On Jan. 14, received a C for not having toxic substance(s) properly identified, stored or used. On Jan. 30, received a B but had a violation of cleanliness of a food contact surface; that was corrected.
- OHM1 Inc., (Kin-Mart Quick Stop), 8328 Kiln DeLisle Rd., Pass Christian: On Jan. 18, received a C for eight critical violations involving pests, supervision, hygiene, food contact surfaces, and toilets in poor condition. On Jan. 23, it received a B and was cited for all but one of the previous violations. This time, the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of and perform duties, but that problem and the others were corrected.
- Taco Bell 34642, 6732 Mississippi 63, Moss Point: On Jan. 23, received a C for not having a certified manager on duty. On Feb. 4, received a B, but still did not have a certified manager on duty. The problem was corrected.
- Waffle House #319, 9525 U.S. 49, Gulfport: Received a C on Jan. 23 for repeat violations of cleanliness of a food contact surface and improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use while handling food. Also had a hand washing issue. Received a B in a follow-up inspection Jan. 29; did not meet standards on the repeat violations but the problems were corrected.
Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. All food providers are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
You can check out individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
