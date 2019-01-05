A new salad restaurant has opened on the Coast just in time for New Year’s resolutions

It’s the new place in town, and people are coming from Pass Christian to Pascagoula to get their fill at The Salad Station.
The restaurant opened Dec. 18 at 10598 D’Iberville Blvd., in the shopping center across the street from the Winn-Dixie.
The concept of The Salad Station is to use locally sourced ingredients when possible, chop the vegetables fresh daily and provide lots of choices — 100 selections of toppings.
For those on a diet or who eat “clean,” The Salad Station is “as healthy as you want it,” said Joey Homrighausen, who manages the restaurant for franchise owner James Bishop.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
January may be a slow time of year at other restaurants, but not at one helps people keep New Year’s resolutions. Sales jumped at all 12 of The Salad Station restaurants in Louisiana and Mississippi right after the new year, said Garrick Robert, director of franchise operations. D’Iberville topped them all.
“This store is No. 1 in sales since it opened,” he said.
Customers help themselves, so there is no wait.
But keep in mind — “It’s not all you can eat,” Homrighausen said. The bowls are big and the cost is $7.39 a pound for the salad bar and toppings. Selections from the soup, potato and hot bar are $5.49 a pound. Customers determine the cost of their meal by their serving size.
While they can get just a $1 cup of soup, most customers start with a bowl or take-out container of salad, choosing from several kinds of greens.
Started with a farm
D’Iberville is the 12th location in the chain that began in 2012 in Hammond, Louisiana. It started generations before, when grandfather Joe Liuzza grew his 20 acre spread into the largest strawberry farm in Louisiana.
Scott Henderson, founder and president of The Salad Station, along with his mother and business partner, Cindy Henderson, opened their first restaurant based on fresh ingredients. They had so much success with their first restaurant in Hammond that three months later they opened a second one a mile away, Robert said.
Over the next five years the family opened four more locations before they began offering franchises. The first Mississippi location opened in Hattiesburg and another will open there by the end of the year, he said, along with one in Flowood in a couple of months. Others are coming to Mobile, Alabama, and Tampa, Florida, he said, as the company expands to about 30 locations over the next year.
On the menu
Salad bar toppings include chicken, shrimp, sweet garlic peppers and olive salad. There’s also chicken salad, broccoli salad, fruit, berries and nuts. Cheese crisps, which are Parmesan and cheddar baked until crispy like crackers, are a specialty of the store.
The selection of salad dressings is also extensive, with avocado ranch and the house Sensation Italian dressing made with Parmesan cheese and cilantro among the favorites, along with strawberry or lemon vinaigrette.
Beyond that are the three regular soups, including loaded potato, chili and broccoli and cheese. Shrimp and crab is the soup of the day Monday, taco on Tuesday and crawfish and pepperjack soup on Friday. Four or five entrees and baked or sweet potatoes with toppings share the hot bar.
Beverages range from Coke products to fruit-infused alkaline water.
The restaurant has about 20 tables for dining in and also provides catering and participates in Waitr meal delivery service.
The D’Iberville location is open from from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sunday. The phone number is 228-243-5247.
Comments