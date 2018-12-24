These Mississippi Coast restaurants are open on Christmas Day 2018

Go ahead and baste the turkey, roast the ham and do the dishes if you prefer, but those who want a festive dinner without the work have choices of casino buffets, hotel eateries and chain restaurants that will be open on Dec. 25.
Most of the locally-owned restaurants in South Mississippi will close early on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day.
The buffets and restaurants at the casinos will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with special meals and desserts added to the regular menus, and gumbo and other Southern favorites on the menu.
Local restaurants
Visit Gulf Coast has a website of local restaurants open on Christmas. They include:
▪ Adventures Pub & Spirits, 132 Lameuse St., Biloxi. 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.
▪ Barefoot Billy’s Grill & Bar, 2600 East Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Boogies Bar & Grill, 2650 Beach Blvd., Suite 41. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
▪ Cora’s Restaurant & Bar at White House Hotel, Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Open 4-8 p.m. for Christmas Eve and for brunch from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day
▪ Gulf Breeze Grill at DoubleTree by Hilton, 940 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, 195 Beach Blvd. Margaritaville Restaurant open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Doe’s Eat Place open 5-9 p.m. Landshark Bar & Grill open 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Casino restaurants
▪ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi: Christmas buffet holiday menu with crab legs, prime rib and oyster dressing all day from 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. BR Prime will be open for dinner. Roasted Bean coffee shop from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Snacks from 11 a.m.-midnight. Terrace Café open 24/7. Christmas Eve at The Buffet features brunch from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for $25.00 or holiday menu from 3:30-9:30 p.m. for $32.99.
▪ Boomtown Casino, Biloxi: Christmas Day Buffet Feast for $27.99 with player’s card includes all you can eat steamed lobster, N.Y. strip steaks, boiled Gulf shrimp, fried U.S. farm-raised catfish, honey soy roasted salmon and all the trimmings plus desserts made at the in-house bakery.
▪ Golden Nugget, Biloxi: The Buffet open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Michael Patrick’s — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Lillie’s Asian Cuisine — 5 p.m. ‘til, Morton’s The Steakhouse — 2-9 pm. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
▪ Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi: Ben & Jerry’s — noon-11 p.m. Buffet —11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dunkin’ Donuts and 24/7 — All Day. Hard Rock Café — 1 p.m.-12 a.m. Macau — 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Pie Five- 3-9 p.m. Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Noon-8 p.m.
▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino: Flavors Buffet — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mix & Mingle — 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Magnolia House — 5-9 p.m. Starbucks — 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Steak N Shake — Open 24 Hrs
▪ Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis: Epic Buffet – 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Celebrity Grill – 6 a.m.-12 midnight
▪ IP Casino, Biloxi: Back Bay Buffet — 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Bayview Café — 24/7. Highlights Sports Bar — 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Infusion Coffee Bar — 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Thirty-two — 5-10 p.m.
▪ Island View Casino, Gulfport: Buffet — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Prime Cut — 2-10 p.m. Diner — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunset Bar — 2-10 p.m. Dockside Deli — 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Palace Casino, Biloxi: Mignon’s Steaks & Seafood — 5-10 p.m. Three Course Gourmet Holiday Dinner for $59 per person. Palace Café & Bakery open 24/7. Palace Buffet — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with traditional holiday menu plus prime rib for $26 per person or $24 with players card. Stacked Grill — 7 a.m.-2 a.m.
▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino, D’Iberville: Under the Oak Cafe — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Waterfront Buffet will have Christmas Seafood Special dinner with crab legs, fried oysters and shrimp along with prime rib and steaks for $30.99 for adults and $24.99 for children from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Silver Slipper, Lakeshore: Buffet has holiday favorites plus endless Dungeness crab and jumbo shrimp all day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for $34.95. Blue Bayou Bar & Grill offers half roast duck or pork loin stuffed with apple walnut dressing as Christmas Day specials fo4 $38 per person from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
▪ Treasure Bay, Biloxi: The Den open 24/7. Infinity Buffet 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
National chain restaurants
Christmas is Denny’s busiest day of the year, according to The Daily Meal website tells which national chain restaurants will be open on Christmas:
- Some Applebee’s
- Some Buffalo Wild Wings
- Some Dunkin’ Donuts
- Most Golden Corral
- Most IHOPs
- Some McDonald’s
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Most Panda Express
- Starbucks
- Waffle House, open 24/7 including Christmas
