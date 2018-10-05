Coast Mexican restaurant, senior facility cited for critical health violations

Two South Mississippi dining facilities were cited for critical violations from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
El Rancho, 2441 Pass Road, Biloxi: The restaurant was inspected Oct. 3, with a repeat violation found for failure to properly identify, store or use a toxic chemical. It also was cited for failure to properly separate and protect food and provide adequate hand-washing facilities. All three violations were corrected during the inspection. The restaurant last received a C rating on March 11 and September 2017.
Bay Cove Assisted Living, Biloxi: The facility was inspected Sept. 28 and was found to have insects, rodents or animals present.
How they’re regulated
A total of 97 venues were listed as inspected last week in District XI — Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties. Reports were not showing online Thursday for seven of the food service providers.
Environmentalists give food providers an A if they meet all state regulations and a B if most types of violations found are corrected during the inspection. They give a C to businesses with one or more critical violations, which must be corrected within 10 days.
Restaurants and other food service providers are required to post their latest inspection reports where the public can see them.
To file a complaint about a specific place, email food@msdh.ms.gov or contact your county health department.
You can check records of any food venue online at msdh.ms.gov.
Violations of food code regulations can cause public health issues. For instance, improper cooking and holding temperatures, not keeping foods separated and employee health and hygiene can contribute to food-borne illnesses such as Salmonella or Norovirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
