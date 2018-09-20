A Chicken Salad Chick restaurant is opening on the Coast

It’s pretty much guaranteed the new Chicken Salad Chick opening at The Promenade in D’Iberville will draw a crowd on opening day.
Besides bringing a new concept restaurant to South Mississippi — and more than a dozen varieties of chicken salad — the restaurant chain will reward the first 100 people in line at the grand opening with free chicken salad for a year.
The ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2. The giveaways will continue for five days, through Oct. 6, at the restaurant at 3821 Promenade Parkway. It’s just northwest of Target and next to Navy Federal Credit Union.
“I’m familiar with the entire market and D’Iberville is just a perfect place for Chicken Salad Chick with all the shopping and the one Target on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Hudson Sandefur. He is partnering to open the D’Iberville restaurant with Bruce Radcliffe.
Radcliffe also owns Zaxby’s restaurant in Gulfport and five locations in Alabama.
On the menu are 15 original flavors of chicken salad made fresh daily. They come in traditional Southern style, fruity, spicy or savory, plus a seasonal salad and the specialty of the store.
In D’Iberville the store specialty will be Jazzy Julie with cayenne pepper and cheddar, served on bread, a croissant or by the scoop.
Sandefur says his favorites are the Buffalo Barkley, which has the flavor of Buffalo chicken wings in a chicken salad, and Olivia’s Old South, made with pickles and eggs.
It’s been called the “best chicken salad in the South” by Southern Living, but it isn’t the only thing on the menu. Sandefur said nothing is fried, and the menu indicates vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Pimento cheese, a Southern staple, gives a traditional BLT sandwich new flavor. Also on the menu are fruit and vegetable side salads, specialty soups, combination plates and fresh desserts.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Customers can dine in and take out, and the restaurant also offers catering and salads by the pound.
Sandefur said the majority of the staff of 50 to 55 people are hired and training starts next week.
To get that free chicken salad on opening day, the first person in line will be rewarded with one large Quick Chick a week for a year. The next 99 in line will receive one large Quick Chick each month for a year. To qualify, customers must purchase The Chick on grand opening day, must be at least 16 years old and must download and sign up for the store app that gives points for each purchase.
Those who aren’t at the front of the line but still make it to the store on opening day have a chance to be among 10 winners of a drawing for a Quick Chick each month for a year.
Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Alabama, 10 years ago by Stacy and Kevin Brown and the company’s foundation has generated more than $100,000 in donations to fight cancer and hunger in the local communities.
Comments