The late-night pub in Biloxi that has a reputation for its Juicy Lucy burger

An award-winning hangout, a late-night favorite that touts a pretty interesting menu, call this place what you like, but I call it a target rich environment. If you follow EATS, you know I am nuts about small plates, a smattering of appetizers beats a huge portion of anything, any day, at least in my book. So, you can imagine my delight when I discovered 20 apps on the Adventures menu. I don’t know of any other place with such a variety of tapas like, I can’t help it, culinary adventures.
If that doesn’t get you excited, then check out the rest of the menu. There are nine burgers to choose from, and I am a burger kind of guy, so this is another big plus. The Juicy Lucy ($11.95) promises the juiciest burger around, the Messy Mushroom ($11.95) suggests an abundance of sautéed mushrooms, brown gravy and Swiss cheese. And there are po-boys, sandwiches (I need that pressed Cuban!), wraps and a few more traditional seafood offerings. This, my friend, is a well-balanced menu.
It isn’t very often I get brain freeze when looking at a menu, but Adventures has done it to me. How can I possibly decide between fried green tomatoes ($8.95), eggplant fries ($6.95) and pig wings (bone-in pork shank, well sauced, and $11.95), and all those burgers?
We started with onion rings ($6.95), and I have got to tell you that they were the best I have had in a long time. Beer battered and served with a great mayo-like sauce. Add a cold drink and I would be well satisfied. I’d go back just for another order (maybe two).
Next was the portobello eggplant stacker ($11.95). It isn’t very often that I go meatless, but it was a good choice. Meaty, cheesy and filling. It came with waffle sweet potato fries, which were good, but next time I’d get another order of the beer battered onion rings, but that is just me.
The Bullseye burger ($11.95) was the second choice, and, if you are a barbecue sauce fan, you’ll like this one as well. If I had to pick one more, it would be the Juicy Lucy, it’s a wise choice, stuffed with cheddar cheese, and spiced just right, dressed and promised to be the juiciest burger around.
Adventures may have made its reputation as a late-night venue, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better place for a tapas like feast, great burgers, and sandwiches. It’s another place to put on your list.
Adventures Pub and Spirits
Where: 4212, 132 Lameuse St., Biloxi
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: 228-207-6364
