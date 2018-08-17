If you’re in the mood for diner food, this Coast eatery is the place

Sometimes a diner is just what the day needs. It’s an American institution, without frills, or pretensions. The menu is pretty simple, basic sandwiches, a few blue plates specials and a platter or two. You can also predict that the portions are going to be hefty and the prices reasonable. If this is what you are looking for, then Double D’s Diner is for you.
Coming from Biloxi, Interstate 10 is the best route, but if you are closer to Long Beach, U.S. 49 will do just fine. Beatline Road has the feel of a country lane in places, and there are not a lot of other dining options nearby. Don’t let the exterior of this place fool you, but do pay attention to how full the parking lot is. It does get busy and I’d recommend going before regular service hours (11 a.m. for lunch is recommended).
I asked the waitress about the appetizers and she told me that the cowboy nuggets ($6.95) were a best seller (think cream cheese, corn, battered and fried in a crispy batter). My tastes run more toward onion rings ($3.25 in a hefty portion) and fried pickles ($3.95), but there are 11 options for “apps,” so there is sure to be something you will like.
The menu is what you might expect. I wanted to try the burger, but I got there late and they were sold out. The chatter on social media gave the burger high praise, so I was disappointed, but there is a lot more to choose from. The waitress assured me all of the seafood options were good, and especially recommended the shrimp basket (a very reasonable $9.95). The roast beef po-boy (small for $8.95) and the country fried steak lunch special ($8.95) were all hard to turn away from, but the Philly cheese steak (also $8.95) won out the day, and it was a good choice.
Double D’s also has a daily $7.95 set price lunch special and some chalkboard specials that are worth a look. Monday’s barbecue ribs and two sides for $9.95 just might be worth a trip back next week. Sundaes, shakes and malts also seem to be house specialties and are reasonably priced.
Most of the social media comments are about the breakfast menu, (check out the biscuits and pancakes), so if you are an early riser, here is another reason to take a ride down Beatline Road one day soon.
By the way, the motif is 1950s-1960s rock ‘n’ roll. Add to that friendly service, reasonable prices and good food, and Double D’s Diner just might be what you are looking for.
Double D’s Diner
Where: 6523 Beatline Road, Long Beach
Hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Phone: 228-206-5694
