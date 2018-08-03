New Gulfport restaurant offers backyard barbecue that falls off the bone

Arkansas Avenue in Gulfport is hardlya well-trodden thoroughfare.
In fact, it qualifies as well off thebeaten path, even though it does intersect with the ever busy U.S.y49. The busiest of roadways is where most of our well knownrestaurants can be found, but if Mississippi is culinarily famous foranything, it is back road joints, and McInnis’s 12 Bone BBQ fits thatbill to a tee.
Not only is McInnis’s out of the way, itspecializes in a genre that is best known in the hardwoods androlling hills of northern Mississippi — barbecue. It would hardly be anunderstatement to say that we suffer a dearth of good barbecue places onthe Coast, but McInnis’s is starting changing that sad reputation.
But lets get right to the point.The eatery doesn’t make just good barbecue, it makes barbecue that is so goodyou are going to eat half of what you bought for your family whiledriving home. If fact, I had to pull over to the side of the road,find a hot bottle of water that was rolling around on the floorboards, and use it to wash the sticky, sweet BBQ sauce from my handsand mouth. Also had to change my shirt when I got home.
The most adept description ofMcInnis’s that comes to mind is sassy. This is what owner SonzieMcInnis says about her food, “the ribs are fall-of- the-bone, needno teeth, ribs and the brisket is everlasting melt in your mouth.”Pretty cool, right?
She also told me that she likes “some backyardbarbecue with some burnt on it.” She has a point, backyard barbecueis different from that prepared in a commercial smoker.
I asked what the bestsellers were,and she said that the ribs, brisket and pulled pork were the best.Those, of course represent most of the menu.
The $8.62 daily specialsare worth a good look (meatloaf, rice and gravy and four other sides,plus a dessert on the day I visited). That, my friends, is a lot offood for $8.62. I did try the rib plate ($10.86), which was four big,and extremely tender ribs, mac and cheese and really good bakedbeans. The plates lunches come with slices of white bread, but whatelse would you use to sop up all that homemade barbecue sauce?
Also look for fired fish, friedchicken, turkey necks, pork chops, and more. McInnis’s may be a barbecue joint, but it definitely celebrates the soul food traditions and isexactly what the Coast needs.
If you go
Where: 4301 Arkansas Ave, Gulfport
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday
Phone: 228-314-3150
Comments