A small fries is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014. Beginning July 2, 2018, you can receive a free medium order of fries on Fridays for the rest of 2018, as long as you make a minimum $1 purchase through the app. Eugene Hoshiko McClathcy file
Here's how you can get free fries from McDonald's for the rest of the year

By Yolanda Cruz

July 19, 2018 01:56 PM

Fridays just got a lot better thanks to one fast food chain.

McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.

All you have to do is download the McDonald’s app to your phone and register. Then on Fridays you just need to make a $1 purchase to receive a free order of medium fries.

Don’t like the fries? McDonald’s is also offering a deal to get a free soft drink every Tuesday and Thursday.

Don’t drink sodas? There are also deals on coffee beverages, sandwiches and hash browns.

The only catch is you have to order through the McDonald’s app.

The deal runs until Dec. 30.

