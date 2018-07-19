Here's how you can get free fries from McDonald's for the rest of the year

Fridays just got a lot better thanks to one fast food chain.
McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.
All you have to do is download the McDonald’s app to your phone and register. Then on Fridays you just need to make a $1 purchase to receive a free order of medium fries.
Don’t like the fries? McDonald’s is also offering a deal to get a free soft drink every Tuesday and Thursday.
Don’t drink sodas? There are also deals on coffee beverages, sandwiches and hash browns.
The only catch is you have to order through the McDonald’s app.
The deal runs until Dec. 30.
