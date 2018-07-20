New coffee bar’s cool vibe will help revitalize ‘West End’ in downtown Biloxi

There is a lot of excitement on Howard Avenue in Biloxi these days.
In former times, it was called the West End, and the name is now back in favor. In the not-too distant past, there was not much going on here, but today there more than a dozen businesses, and a new one just opened, the Jacked Up Coffee Bar, it’s pretty cool and exactly what the area needed.
For owner Dixie Newman, it is a dream come true. She loves food and coffee, and dealing with the public.
“It makes me happy to see people’s faces light up with we serve them something they really like,” she says.
Her dream came true when she found this location on Howard Avenue, and met up with the good folks at French Truck Coffee. This New Orleans company takes a very scientific approach to coffee and travels the world looking for great coffee.
If you are in the mood for a good cup of coffee, Jacked Up offers sixteen varieties that you just might recognize, like the ever popular espresso, latte, mocha, drip coffee or even something simpler than that, what Jacked Up calls “Just a Cup.” Prices vary from $3 to $5.25, depending on your preference.
If you want to visit the fringes of the coffee world, check out the specialty items, like Cotton Candy Coffee ($4.95), Coffee in a Cone ($6.00), Coffee Soda Float ($4.95), and eight other possibilities. If you are a coffee aficionado, I think you are going to find this menu a lot of fun to explore.
The addition of ice cream (three flavors) adds a sweet and refreshing element to the menu, as do the other extras, like chocolate syrup, cinnamon and whipped cream. This is the place for a barista style adventure.
But Jacked Up is not only about coffee. Have you ever heard of monkey bread? It is also known as Hungarian bread, pinch-me cake and a few other names, but whatever you like to call it, it is a delightfully sweet addition to the menu.
I tried the Lemon Blueberry Monkey Bread ($2.92) and the Caramel Praline Monkey Bread (also just $2.95) and found them a delicious accompaniment to a coffee.
You can also try Pesto and Bread ($6.95). French bread slathered with pesto, drizzled with olive oil and shredded Parmesan cheese. It’s a bit more substantial than the monkey bread and great if you are not in the mood for something sweet. Another option is Hummus with Pita ($9.95). This Mediterranean classic is made with freshly made hummus, feta, olives, tomatoes, parsley and olive oil. Yum.
The West End needed a good coffee shop, and Jacked Up is receiving a great reception from the locals. Howard Avenue is becoming a walking and bicycle destination, and as more shops flourish, this just may become the coolest part in town.
Jacked Up in just getting started, so look for additions to the menu soon.
If you go
Jacked Up Coffee Bar
Where: 999 Howard Avenue
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Phone: 228-207-5361
