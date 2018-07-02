Popular Ocean Springs meal prep service now offering healthy lunch options in Gulfport

Didn't bring lunch to work and need something quick and healthy?
A coffee house in downtown Gulfport is now selling packaged to-go meals from Prep by K.UG., a healthy meal-prep business in Ocean Springs.
Owner Kristin Grizzard makes paleo-friendly food for meal prep clients and also sells her creations at her storefront on Thorn Avenue. People on Facebook often asked about delivery or food options in other parts of the Coast.
Grizzard teamed up with the Montellas, who own Coast Roast Coffee in downtown Gulfport, to sell her meals in their coffee shop for hungry customers in the central part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Grizzard's meals will soon be available in Bankhouse Coffee in Long Beach, too, according to the Prep by K.U.G Facebook page.
Prep by K.U.G. will offer breakfast and lunch options at both coffee shops.
The menu for the week of July 2 includes:
- Turkey breakfast bowl
- Pork breakfast bowl
- Granola, in maple espresso and coconut espresso flavors
- Chicken Cobb salad with house-made honey mustard dressing
- Healthy chicken salad (can be served with crackers)
If you want to know more about Prep by K.U.G and her meal prep services, click here.
