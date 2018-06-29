Rock N Roll Sushi brings the heat to D'Iberville

Some restaurants are just fun and Rock N Roll Sushi is one of them.
It has been around the Southeast since 2010, but the Promenade Parkway location has been open only for a year and a half.
Former Biloxi casino workers Lance Hallmark and Gerry Mach came up with the idea, and there is no other way to describe this culinary idea than to say, it rocks.
Traditional sushi it is not. Don’t expect Japanese music and subdued lighting, but do expect some pretty spectacular takes on the basic concept of sushi. No, it isn’t nigiri or makizushi styles, but it builds on the basic premise and then just gets crazy, but crazy good.
If you want to crank things up, the “Opening Acts,” (appetizers) are the place to start. You can begin with something as nonthreatening as the crispy crab wontons (5 for $6.95). You will be delighted with the crispy, crunchy fried wontons, and the comforting contrast of warm cream cheese and crab filling, and a spicy little dip for added action.
Take a chance with the Tuna Twister, it’s made with tuna, spicy aioli, avocado, tobiko (fish roe), and a sweet chili glaze. Not bad, not bad at all for just $9.95. In fact, there are 18 appetizers to choose from, so if you want to make a meal of small plates, Rock N Roll has got you covered.
The Classic Rock section of the menu is, as you might expect, more traditional American ideas on what sushi is all about. California rolls ($4.95), Spicy Shrimp Rolls ($6.95) and Shrimp Tempura Roll ($5.95), with fifteen choices all together, but if you want to get down to what this place is all about, check out the Headliners.
The Headliner section is more expensive, but it is about the experimentation, fusion if you like, of American and Japanese food ideas. I tried the Red Hot Chili Peppers Roll ($12.95) and loved every bite. It’s a bit pricey, but it is a big roll and more than enough for one person. This craziness was made with a combo of shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, thin sliced fiery jalapenos, red tuna and a special chef’s sauce. Paired with an order of the fried wontons mentioned above, I couldn’t finish it all and enjoyed it thoroughly.
Other best sellers on the Headliner list include Michael Jackson Roll ($12.95), Heart Roll ($13.95), and, one of my favorite ideas, the Cyndi Lauper Roll ($13.95), made with tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cream cheese, seared tuna, strawberries, avocado, jalapenos, and cucumbers. See what I mean?
Rock N Roll Sushi is smartly decorated in contrasting reds and grays, the music is strictly classic rock, service is quick-footed, and there is an open kitchen so you can see what is going on. Delicious food and a cool environment. See you there.
Rock N Roll Sushi
Where: 33920 Promenade Parkway, Suite F, D’Iberville
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 228-967-7919
Comments