Ranking the best James Bond movies before ‘No Time to Die’

Five decades after the first James Bond movie, the wildly popular British spy film franchise releases its much-anticipated 25th canonical installment next week with “No Time to Die,” marking star Daniel Craig’s final turn as the suave superspy.

The 007 series has undergone many iterations over years with different actors suiting up as Bond, a character created by novelist Ian Fleming.

As we look forward to the new Bond movie, here’s a look back at the franchise’s best films.

5. “Dr. No”

Oh, yes! Released in 1962, the very first Bond movie set a high bar, introducing Sean Connery as the globe-trotting secret agent with a license to kill.

The film has it all: a devastating villain in Dr. No; a captivating mission to prevent a nuclear radio beam from destroying a space launch; and Ursula Andress as first bond girl Honey Ryder. Who will ever forget the scene of her emerging from the ocean in that iconic, and at that time, skimpy, bikini?

4. “Skyfall”

Not only does it kick off with one of the best opening sequences of any action movie (”Take the shot!”), 2012′s “Skyfall” cemented its place in Bond lore by killing off the beloved and long-serving Judi Dench’s M and introducing a new equally worthy Ralph Fiennes’ M.

This Daniel Craig-starred movie also featured an unforgettable villain in Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva, a former agent intent on exacting revenge on MI6 for betraying him and giving him up to China.

The result: a diabolical maze of twists and turns in a deadly cat-and-mouse thriller and that culminates in a epic showdown in Bond’s childhood estate, Skyfall.

3. “GoldenEye”

No list of the best Bond movies is complete without 1995′s “GoldenEye,” the first film to star Pierce Brosnan as 007.

The film tasks Bond with bringing down high-powered satellite weaponry while grappling with the traitorous ex-MI6 agent Alec Trevelyan. It also features a memorable scene of bad Bond girl Xenia Zaragevna Onatopp, played by Famke Janssen, attempting to crush Bond with her thighs during foreplay.

“GoldenEye” was a much-welcomed success, coming six years after the franchise’s previous movie, which was the longest stretch between films at that point.

It also spawned “GoldenEye 007,” which remains among the most beloved video games ever made.

2. “Goldfinger”

The best Bond movie starring Connery goes to 1964′s “Goldfinger,” which introduced the sleek Aston Martin DB5, equipped with ejector seats, smoke bombs and machine guns, as 007′s vehicle of choice.

The movie, which follows Bond’s efforts to stop the ruthless gold smuggler Goldfinger — and his deadly hat-lobbing henchman Oddjob — made $125 million, which was far and away the most among the franchise’s first three movies.

Goldfinger’s madcap plot was to contaminate the gold at Fort Knox, so as to increase the value of his own stash. The film also includes the murder by “skin suffocation” of Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton), who betrayed the titular villain and whose body was found fully covered in gold paint. This method of killing was repeated in 2008′s “Quantum of Solace,” this time using crude oil.

1. “Casino Royale”

Craig hit the jackpot in his first turn as Bond, bringing an intensity and swagger to the character that took the franchise in a completely new direction. Gone was the camp of Roger Moore’s Bond, Connery’s misogynistic anachronism and the ‘90s Hollywood glitz of Brosnan’s 007.

This Bond is gritty, not afraid to get his hands bloody, has feelings and isn’t afraid to show it. Unlike previous movies in the franchise, this Bond falls in love, surrenders his license to kill, resigns from MI6 and runs to Venice with the Bond girl.

The effervescent Eva Green played Vesper Lynd, who has a complicated past and who was more than a titillating cardboard cutout.

A tense high-stakes Texas hold ‘em tournament at the Casino Royale in Montenegro was the other star, with villain Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre trying to hold a poker face while shedding bloody tears.

