‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton can’t save this empty trip into the past — by way of a flooded Miami

In “Reminiscence,” opening in theaters Friday and on couches parked in front of HBO Max, there’s water, water everywhere. Miami resembles a soggy, reluctant Venice. Writer-director Lisa Joy, a “Westworld” creative alum, imagines a globally warmed dystopian near-future, with most of the world’s great cities half-sunken, reeling from armed conflict, the political desire for a return to internment camps and murmurs of revolution against the land barons who own what’s left of the high-rise dwellings. Welcome to Florida!

Tough times call for a tough hero who isn’t afraid of a ridiculous amount of voice-over narration. Hugh Jackson, shirtless when narratively convenient, plays Nick Bannister, a sort of private detective catering to those desperate to revisit memories of less miserable times. The memory-access immersion involves coffin-esque water tanks requiring elaborate VR-type headgear.

These nostalgia trips are dangerous, even addictive. Nick’s friend, conscience and discreetly lovesick business partner is Watts, portrayed by Thandiwe Newton. She worked with Joy on “Westworld” and does all she can here to flesh out a cliched Girl Friday shoulder to lean on.

Watts spies trouble the minute a devil in a red dress walks into their abandoned bank building office. This is Mae, played by Rebecca Ferguson, a haunted lounge singer who has lost her keys and needs the memory tank to remember where she mislaid them. Where Watts spies trouble, Nick spies only a suspicious chantoosie in crimson, only he’s too smitten to care about the suspicious part.

We’ll avoid spoilage, which is hard, because all that moisture on screen just adds to the narrative mold. Nick and Mae fall in love. Mae disappears and turns out to be someone other than who she pretends to be. Criminal elements in Miami and New Orleans require violent investigation, and Nick eventually ferrets out the truth along with a murky criminal conspiracy afoot, details of which are delivered in voice-overs by Jackman in a comically insistent monotone.

The writing invites that kind of delivery. “The past is just a series of moments,” Nick notes early on, adding that each moment is “a bead on the necklace of time.” When Nick uses the word “always” in his conversation with Mae, she comes back with a reminder to avoid that word, because “‘always’ makes promises it can’t keep.”

Mae’s signature theme is the gorgeous Rodgers and Hart classic “Where or When,” its déjà vu theme underscoring the yearning memories floating through “Reminiscence.” Movies have exploited new or existing theme songs this way since sound came in, so that a tune works as signifier, a plot point and an extension of desires spoken and unspoken. The 2015 noir-tinged mystery “Phoenix” did the same with “Speak Low,” the ravishing song by Kurt Weill and Ogden Nash.

Trouble is, you need a movie that can live at least partway up to that level. This one is strictly a welding job, grabbing parts of “Blade Runner,” a bolt and a nut or two from “Vertigo” (though not as much as “Phoenix” did) and notions of commercially desired fantasies of pasts real and imagined, straight from “Westworld.”

Jackman, Newton and Ferguson don’t dog this frustrating hunt for a second, though given Ferguson’s barely OK-ness as a vocalist, I’m not sure it was best for Nick to say out loud: “You have a great voice.” Especially since he keeps so much else inside, in the voice-over part of his brain! “Mae. What was she hiding?” follows “Was she running from the past? Or racing back toward it?” It’s like Terrence Malick ghostwriting for Raymond Chandler. Tacitly acknowledging the brutal corporate strategy behind the simultaneous theatrical/streaming premiere of “Reminiscence,” at one point a minor character comes in for a memory fix. No need, says Watts, suggesting she simply take a flash drive-y thing with her, so she can relive happier days at home.

“Thanks,” the customer replies. “But it’s not the same.” Even in a near-future waterlogged by memories of other movies, the home streaming option just isn’t for everyone.

