Jennifer Hudson tours Detroit, joins Aretha Franklin family for ‘Respect’ screening

DETROIT — Jennifer Hudson's busy Sunday in Detroit was part glitz, part grassroots flavor as she hit Aretha Franklin's hometown to promote the new Queen of Soul biopic.

The Oscar-winning leading lady was the star of the red carpet at Emagine Royal Oak for a special evening screening of "Respect," where guests included Michigan dignitaries and folks close to the late singer.

In a sequined red dress with Hollywood dazzle, Hudson capped a whirlwind day that had begun with a low-key visit to Franklin's lifelong Detroit church.

Later, inside the Royal Oak theater, Hudson and "Respect" director Liesl Tommy addressed Franklin family members and others from the star's tight circle to introduce the 2½-hour biopic, which chronicles Franklin's life from her childhood in the 1950s through her breakout as a culture-shifting force and global name.

The private event included 10 other simultaneous showings of "Respect" in the multiplex, with the guest list split up as a COVID-19 precaution. Audiences broke into applause and cheers during the movie's final scene — and soon again during an end-credits sequence that features a surprise twist.

The official "Respect" premiere is scheduled this Sunday in Los Angeles, days ahead of its Aug. 13 release. But for a film that has emphasized its quest for authenticity — the project was set in motion by Franklin herself — the Detroit festivities were a savvy nod to her roots and enduring hometown bond.

"It was essential that we show it here," Tommy said Sunday.

The day started with a morning worship service at New Bethel Baptist Church, founded by the late Rev. C.L. Franklin, where Hudson surprised congregants and summoned her gospel roots with a rendition of "The Corinthian Song."

Hudson, Tommy and members of Franklin's family also headed to the onetime Franklin family home on La Salle Boulevard, sharing stories on the porch. The house was recreated in Atlanta for several pivotal scenes in "Respect," which chronicle's Franklin's life from childhood in the 1950s through her breakthrough as a global star.

At the Detroit Historical Museum, Hudson helped unveil a set of Franklin's handprints at the outdoor space dubbed Legends Plaza. Franklin had created the concrete impression in 2017, days before a downtown festival performance that turned out to be her final hometown show.

"We knew we had something special to share when the time came," the museum's Rebecca Salminen Witt told the gathered crowd.

From there, Hudson made her way into the museum to check out a new exhibit featuring costumes and accessories from the film.

"Wow!" she exclaimed as she entered the room. She said it was surreal to encounter the array of gowns and outfits she had donned during the "Respect" shoot, which wrapped just before the pandemic hit.

Sunday afternoon at the nearby Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Hudson and Liesl sat with museum president Neil Barclay and about 100 guests to discuss the film.

Both spoke about the sense of responsibility embraced by all involved as they took on the Queen of Soul's story, and the resulting camaraderie on the set.

"The entire cast — from director to the extras — were there out of love," said Hudson.

"I wanted the whole woman to be seen, understood and adored," Tommy added.

At the evening screening in Royal Oak, guests included Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and ever-colorful retired Detroit Judge Craig Strong. Also on hand was Bishop Charles Ellis III, who officiated Franklin's 2018 funeral at Greater Grace Temple.

But the distinct hometown Aretha vibe came mainly from the gathered collection of family and friends, including some who watched themselves portrayed on the big screen. Those guests included two of her sons — Edward and Kecalf — several grandchildren, nieces and cousins, along with many who had worked closely with Franklin, from musicians and backing singers to her longtime hairdresser.