Meghan Markle making animated ‘Pearl’ series for Netflix

Meghan Markle hopes to leave Netflix viewers streaming with joy with a new animated series.

The Duchess of Sussex created an upcoming show, “Pearl,” that centers on a girl, 12, inspired by numerous historical female figures.

The series comes from the Archewell Productions company that Megan launched with her husband, Prince Harry. Megan is an executive producer on “Pearl.”

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Other executive producers on the series include filmmaker David Furnish, who is the husband of Elton John.

“I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series,” Furnish said in a statement.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, reached an agreement with Netflix last year to create content for the streaming service after they stepped down from their senior royal duties in the United Kingdom.

The couple, who welcomed their second child — daughter Lilibet — last month, now live in Southern California. They also have a two-year-old son, Archie.

———