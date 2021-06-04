‘Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor reveals how Rege-Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings will live on in second season

Even though he exited the show, Rege-Jean Page has left an indelible impact on “Bridgerton.”

The British actor, who became a white-hot Hollywood commodity because of the breakout Netflix hit series, may be gone, but he won’t be forgotten.

As a matter of fact, his character — Simon, the Duke of Hastings — will have a presence on the second season of the wildly popular Regency Era romantic drama produced by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes.

Another of the show’s stars, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, the wife of Page’s character, revealed how the show will keep him alive in the upcoming season.

Speaking with The Wrap, the actress dished that the Duke will still be a part of her character’s story, even though he may not appear on-screen.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” she teased. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family.”

Earlier this year, Page’s announcement sparked a flurry of excitement regarding his untimely exit from “Bridgerton,” which prompted Rhimes to clarify that the Chris Van Dusen-created series — based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series — isn’t only about the Duke of Hastings and Daphne but will explore the entire Bridgerton family’s romantic conquests.

“I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways,” Dynevor said of the fanfare. “But we’re also both working actors and we’re just plodding along. I think it’s just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It’s such a compliment and it’s lovely. And I can’t wait to see what Rege does next in his career.”

Bridgerton’s second season is currently in production in the United Kingdom.

